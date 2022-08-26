Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Got Around $25 Million? There’s a Mansion for You
The historic properties for sale feature sweeping ocean views, magnificently landscaped grounds, brick-walled gardens, oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, more bedrooms and baths than one can count and, of course, a carriage house or two. Newport has long been defined by its extraordinary mansions. But over the past year, something quite remarkable...
newportthisweek.com
City Planner Brings Fresh Eyes to Newport
Tuuli Martin arrived to a city faced with myriad planning, zoning and energy challenges. She started as Newport’s city planner in June, taking over from Peter Friedrichs, who left to continue his education. Martin brings a diverse background and a fresh set of eyes to the city. A native of Estonia, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in landscape architecture from the Estonian University of Life Sciences. She continued her education in the United States, obtaining a master’s degree in natural Resources from Virginia Tech.
newportthisweek.com
Editorial
Regionalization, merger, unification or administrative reorganization? What should we be calling the current discussions involving our schools in Newport and Middletown?. The state and the consultants are labeling it regionalization. Many parents and residents have protested, saying it’s not “true regionalization.” Meanwhile, there are concerns the entire process is being rushed, and people wonder why Newport and Middletown can’t have one unified high school.
newportthisweek.com
NEW ARRIVALS
Bruna Garcia and Daniel Guimaraes of Middletown are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Alice Garcia Guimaraes on August 21, 2022. Tess Abney and Derek Dunlea of Tiverton are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Bleu Annalise Dunlea on August 25, 2022. Linden and Christopher Walker...
rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
ABC6.com
Mayor announces a Pawtucket elementary school will not open on time
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said that Winters Elementary School will not be ready to open on the first day of classes Wednesday. Grebien said Tuesday that a number of health and safety issues still need to be addressed before opening. The mayor was critical of...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
RIDOT replacing retention walls on I-95 in Cranston
The retention walls that have guarded I-95 in Cranston for more than two decades are getting a makeover.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between August 23 & August 30
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 30.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
ABC6.com
Fall River alerts residents, businesses of emergency water shut down tonight
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street north to Herman Street will be without water for several hours starting Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The city said the water shut down is to repair a water leak that was found on...
