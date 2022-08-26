ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

South Lake High School Construction Academy Breaks Ground With Habitat For Humanity

Article and Photos by Marty Proctor, South Lake Tablet. On Friday, August 26 the SLHS Construction Academy broke ground on their newest home building project in Mascotte. The house will be built during this school year by a team of 10 students with guidance and help from local professionals. The program is in its third year. The home started today will join another home built in this area of Mascotte. Last year’s home is located next door and is nearly ready for occupancy.
MASCOTTE, FL
Lake County Rowing Association Bring Home The Gold!

Lake County Rowing Association (LCRA) recently won two gold medals at the United States Rowing Association’s (USRowing) Masters National Championships. The USRowing Championship, held at world-class racing venue Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota this year, attracts the best rowers in the country for ages 27 and above. LCRA’s Men’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Town Of Oakland Celebrates Hispanic Heritage With Art And History Exhibition (Sept 15 – Nov 2)

OAKLAND, FL – The Town of Oakland is excited to announce its new combination art and history exhibition “La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage. The public is invited to the exhibition’s opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Center, located at 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland.
OAKLAND, FL
Pig On The Pond Coming Oct 14-16

Presented by the City of Clermont and AdventHealth. 3-day family-friendly festival, including a carnival, live entertainment, pig racing, kids zone, fireworks and much more!
CLERMONT, FL

