Article and Photos by Marty Proctor, South Lake Tablet. On Friday, August 26 the SLHS Construction Academy broke ground on their newest home building project in Mascotte. The house will be built during this school year by a team of 10 students with guidance and help from local professionals. The program is in its third year. The home started today will join another home built in this area of Mascotte. Last year’s home is located next door and is nearly ready for occupancy.

MASCOTTE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO