Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sltablet.com
Clermont Lakes Dental Care Celebrates Grand Opening And SLCC Held The Ribbon Cutting!
Article & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Clermont Lakes Dental Care celebrated its grand opening with family, friends, neighbors, famous celebrity race car drivers and local dignitaries. Ambassadors of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce officiated at the Ribbon Cutting. While this is a new location, Dr....
sltablet.com
First Friday Food Trucks And Music On Montrose
September 2 – Kick off the weekend at the First Friday Food Truck Extravaganza in Downtown Clermont from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. Bring your folding chairs and enjoy live music from Cain.
sltablet.com
South Lake High School Construction Academy Breaks Ground With Habitat For Humanity
Article and Photos by Marty Proctor, South Lake Tablet. On Friday, August 26 the SLHS Construction Academy broke ground on their newest home building project in Mascotte. The house will be built during this school year by a team of 10 students with guidance and help from local professionals. The program is in its third year. The home started today will join another home built in this area of Mascotte. Last year’s home is located next door and is nearly ready for occupancy.
sltablet.com
Lake County Rowing Association Bring Home The Gold!
Lake County Rowing Association (LCRA) recently won two gold medals at the United States Rowing Association’s (USRowing) Masters National Championships. The USRowing Championship, held at world-class racing venue Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota this year, attracts the best rowers in the country for ages 27 and above. LCRA’s Men’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sltablet.com
Town Of Oakland Celebrates Hispanic Heritage With Art And History Exhibition (Sept 15 – Nov 2)
OAKLAND, FL – The Town of Oakland is excited to announce its new combination art and history exhibition “La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage. The public is invited to the exhibition’s opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Center, located at 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland.
sltablet.com
Pig On The Pond Coming Oct 14-16
Presented by the City of Clermont and AdventHealth. 3-day family-friendly festival, including a carnival, live entertainment, pig racing, kids zone, fireworks and much more!
Comments / 0