DWU plans 100th birthday celebration of Sen. George McGovern
MITCHELL, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan University is planning a day-long celebration to honor the 100th anniversary of Senator George McGovern’s birth. 2022 is also the 50th year since the senator ran his historic presidential campaign in 1972 and the 10th anniversary of his death in 2012. The event...
Mitchell High School announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
MITCHELL — Mitchell High School and the Mitchell Athletic Booster Club is excited to announce the Mitchell High School. Hall of Fame Class of 2022. An open house will be held at The Depot on Friday, September 2, 2022, from. 6:00pm-8:00pm with a program being held at 7:00pm. Inductees...
South Dakota State Fair know before you go
HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
Susan Barrett, 66, Mitchell
Susan passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 1, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
Rosalie Hohn, 76, Mitchell
Rosalie went peacefully home to the Lord on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her home under hospice care. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM Scripture Service with a Rosary to follow.
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game: Briggs Havlik
SCOTLAND — Sophomore quarterback Holden Havlik of Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game during the Aug. 26 game against Jim River. W/WS/SC won 14-0. Havlik passed for 107 yards and rushed for 69 yards and both touchdowns.
2022 Labor Day garbage collection schedule for Mitchell
Due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5th, there will be no garbage collection on that day. Garbage will be collected Tuesday through Saturday, September 6th-10th. During this week, your garbage will be collected one day later than normal. Recycling will follow the same schedule. The Regional...
2022 Corn Palace Festival midway revenue up 6% from 2021; Russell Dickerson tops attendance for concerts
Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway says initial numbers for the Corn Palace Festival’s midway look good. Gold Star Amusement revenue was up 6% from 2021, which was a very good year. This is the revenue that comes from the Corn Palace share of Passports to Fun, daily wristbands, carnival food and fames. Saturday was the biggest day of the carnival with $39,778 in sales and Sunday was the smallest with $10,300 in sales.
