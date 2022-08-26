Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway says initial numbers for the Corn Palace Festival’s midway look good. Gold Star Amusement revenue was up 6% from 2021, which was a very good year. This is the revenue that comes from the Corn Palace share of Passports to Fun, daily wristbands, carnival food and fames. Saturday was the biggest day of the carnival with $39,778 in sales and Sunday was the smallest with $10,300 in sales.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO