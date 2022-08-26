BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Not guilty were the two words Marc Wilson heard the most while his verdict was being read on Wednesday. Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, which came as a lesser charge that was added during the trial. On the charges of felony murder, murder in the second degree, aggravated assault and possession of an illegal firearm, Wilson was found not guilty.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO