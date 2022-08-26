Read full article on original website
WTGS
School officials hold ribbon cutting ceremony at New Hampstead K-8 School
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Board of Public Education for the City of Savannah hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the New Hampstead K-8 school. The school officially opened its doors in January and has 93 classrooms that can accommodate 1,500 students. The...
WTGS
Bryan County officials give update on repairs following deadly tornado
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTGS) — Bryan County residents are still recovering from a deadly EF-4 tornado that hit the area five months ago. The storm ravaged the Pembroke area, destroying public buildings such as the Bryan County Courthouse, administrative buildings, and many homes. The Bryan County communications manager Matthew Kent...
WTGS
City moves forward in plans to curb homeless population in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The mayor of Savannah gave an update on Tuesday regarding the city's work to address the growing homeless population. Mayor Van Johnson announced that the city council has passed over $200,000 in funding to create a day shelter for the homeless while the night shelters are closed.
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson responds to death of Savannah police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the death of a young police officer, Reginald Brannan, at a press conference on Tuesday. The Savannah Police Dept. said Brannan was traveling home late from work around midnight on Monday and crashed into a tractor-trailer in Garden City.
WTGS
Parker's House opens, filling regional gap in transitional housing services
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Parker's House, a Union Mission home for women, opened its doors on Wednesday, becoming the only shelter for unaccompanied women from Florida to South Carolina along the I-95 Corridor. Michael Traynor, the CEO of Union Mission and Parker’s House, said he hopes to help 100...
WTGS
Garden City Empowerment Center hosts series of housing fairs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Garden City Empowerment Center hosted a series of housing fairs Wednesday to help people in the community begin the house-buying process. Rep. Carl Gilliard said because of the current housing market, many are left out when it comes to home ownership. He said...
WTGS
Chatham County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced one of their deputies died on Sunday. Officials said Corporal Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. The Sheriff's Office confirmed she was not on duty at the time of her death. "Her smile lit up a room," Sheriff...
WTGS
Authorities locate 3-year-old boy following disappearance in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10:40 PM): Officials say Mason has been found. More details will be released at a later time, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. ________________________________________. Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Port Royal Police Department are searching for a missing 3-year-old...
WTGS
Pooler announces planned water outage
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The Pooler Police Department announced parts of the city will have a water outage on Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Everything East of I-95 along Highway 80, including JCB up to Pine Barren Road. The city said the water outage is a byproduct...
WTGS
Savannah mayor speaks on shooting that killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to a shooting that took place Monday, killing a toddler. The Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene on Alaska Street to find Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. Johnson said gun violence is a growing...
WTGS
Defense and state attorneys react to verdict in Marc Wilson trial
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Not guilty were the two words Marc Wilson heard the most while his verdict was being read on Wednesday. Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, which came as a lesser charge that was added during the trial. On the charges of felony murder, murder in the second degree, aggravated assault and possession of an illegal firearm, Wilson was found not guilty.
WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
WTGS
3rd attempted murder suspect arrested in Beaufort following community tip: Deputies
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, who was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace for July 16 shooting in Grays Hill, was arrested in Beaufort following a tip from the community. On July 16, around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the...
WTGS
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into train in Garden City: GSP
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver crashed into a moving train in Garden City Tuesday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Rincon troopers responded to a crash on Smith Avenue at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 2012 Lexus RX350 traveling east on Smith in Garden City struck the closing arm of a railroad sign before crashing into a moving train. The train passed through Smith Avenue moving North.
WTGS
Jury is out on verdict in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.
WTGS
Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond after chasing ducks: Police
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A missing 3-year-old-boy was recovered in a pond and pronounced dead after police said he was chasing ducks near his home. Officials reported that 3-year-old Mason Henley was missing Wednesday evening. According to the Port Royal Police Department, officers responded to those reports at...
WTGS
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The trial for William Marcus ‘Marc’ Wilson could soon be wrapping up. Wilson is charged with felony murder after police said he shot into a pick-up truck killing a 17-year-old girl in Statesboro two years ago. The defense rested their case Tuesday in...
WTGS
Police searching for missing woman with dementia in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced a 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is missing in Savannah. According to officials, Beverly Tillman was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street early Tuesday morning. Police said she was wearing a brown wool sweatshirt and gray...
WTGS
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WTGS
Barnett Southern hosts mega job fair to prepare for Hyundai plant
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The hiring process has begun for phase one of construction on the upcoming Hyundai plant in Bryan County, with a job fair on Tuesday. Barnett Southern is one of three contractors tasked with building the over $5 billion electric vehicle plant that local leaders expect to have a great economic impact on the surrounding area.
