Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL."In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community," co-owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement, adding, "Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come."Wilson's new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65...

DENVER, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO