Jacksonville, FL

CBS Denver

Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension from Broncos

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL."In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community," co-owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement, adding, "Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come."Wilson's new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65...
DENVER, CO
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Vols Score First Touchdown of 2022

For the first time in 2022, the Vols are on the scoreboard.  Tennessee is up 7-0 after a quick touchdown scored on the first play of Tennessee's first drive on offense. Hendon Hooker threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt. The touchdown can be watched below.  The Vols got the ball on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN

