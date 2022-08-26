Reality is the DelCo will NOT benefit at all from anything Prospect does with the Crozer System. Buildings will continue to deteriorate because there will be no investment by Prospect for updating (eg, most windows are over 50 yrs old and leak air bad). Health care quality in DelCo will deteriorate also because Prospect has reduced # of physicians or will not be able to attract highly qualified/ experienced drs. Same for RNs and other nursing staff. Reputation of Crozer System esp. CCMC, will get even worse than it is now, esp. with Prospect focusing on outpatient services (terminated services within the system, esp. inpatient ones, will not be reopened or restarted by Prospect). Inpatient surgery was reduced when Prospect closed DCMH Operating rooms, as well as Maternity. Prospect will continue to decimate the Crozer System for sure, cheating the people of DelCo. DelCo will then have only Riddle and Mercy (Fitx), both which already have limitations.All this due to For Profit Owner
Related
Legislator, county council member receiving state retirement benefits form group protesting Medicare Advantage plan
See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
One year since Ida: How the remnants of a hurricane still leave Pa. residents paying the price
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commissioners Surpass $25 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
On the Market: Renewed Colonial in Mount Airy
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
RELATED PEOPLE
Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove
IN THIS ARTICLE
School Should NEVER Start in Eastern PA. Or New Jersey Before Labor Day
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
As a local ballplayer dies, his name lives on — in one of the country’s oldest fantasy baseball leagues
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
WHYY
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1