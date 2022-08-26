ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Reality is the DelCo will NOT benefit at all from anything Prospect does with the Crozer System. Buildings will continue to deteriorate because there will be no investment by Prospect for updating (eg, most windows are over 50 yrs old and leak air bad). Health care quality in DelCo will deteriorate also because Prospect has reduced # of physicians or will not be able to attract highly qualified/ experienced drs. Same for RNs and other nursing staff. Reputation of Crozer System esp. CCMC, will get even worse than it is now, esp. with Prospect focusing on outpatient services (terminated services within the system, esp. inpatient ones, will not be reopened or restarted by Prospect). Inpatient surgery was reduced when Prospect closed DCMH Operating rooms, as well as Maternity. Prospect will continue to decimate the Crozer System for sure, cheating the people of DelCo. DelCo will then have only Riddle and Mercy (Fitx), both which already have limitations.All this due to For Profit Owner

