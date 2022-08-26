ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Miami police investigating cyclist struck by 2 cars

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was hit by a car in Miami. The cyclist was struck by two vehicles in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street, around 11 p.m., Thursday. A security guard that works in the area said the man was an employee of the food court inside The Citadel.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was left abandoned in a Richmond Heights neighborhood. The driver took off after crashing on Southwest 116th Avenue and 141st Street, Thursday morning. According to police, they found stolen mail inside the truck. Before the crash, a woman was caught on a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Fire department in Hialeah receives major makeover

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire station Number Four in Hialeah is getting an upgrade. “We got some mulch, we got some plants, we got exterior paint, also gave us a grill and some things for the interior,” said Salvador Amador, store manager at Lowe’s. It is all thanks...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police seek woman suspected of being involved in jewelry robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are following up with a clue in a high-priced jewelry heist. According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July. The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagami#Tar#Police#Accident#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Broken gas line causes traffic in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Problems with pipes lead to backed-up traffic in Sunny Isles Beach. A broken gas line caused the mess in the area of 188th street. Two southbound lanes were closed due to the work being done to repair the line. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing juvenile in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy. According to police, Jorge Morales was picked up from his mother’s residence at the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue by his father, Jorge Gabriel Morales, and his paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy