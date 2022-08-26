Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Miami police investigating cyclist struck by 2 cars
MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was hit by a car in Miami. The cyclist was struck by two vehicles in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street, around 11 p.m., Thursday. A security guard that works in the area said the man was an employee of the food court inside The Citadel.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
WSVN-TV
Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was left abandoned in a Richmond Heights neighborhood. The driver took off after crashing on Southwest 116th Avenue and 141st Street, Thursday morning. According to police, they found stolen mail inside the truck. Before the crash, a woman was caught on a...
WSVN-TV
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
WSVN-TV
Fire department in Hialeah receives major makeover
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire station Number Four in Hialeah is getting an upgrade. “We got some mulch, we got some plants, we got exterior paint, also gave us a grill and some things for the interior,” said Salvador Amador, store manager at Lowe’s. It is all thanks...
WSVN-TV
Young girl airlifted to hospital after being struck by truck in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A young girl is in the hospital after she was struck in the street by a truck. The victim was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning. According to police, she was hit by a truck at the Park and...
WSVN-TV
Police seek woman suspected of being involved in jewelry robbery
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are following up with a clue in a high-priced jewelry heist. According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July. The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that injured motorcyclist in Miami Springs
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Miami Springs. They are searching for a vehicle similar to the one shown. This happened near Sheridan Drive and South Royal Poinciana Boulevard. Police said the driver hit a motorcycle, which sent the victim flying,...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon. The caller, a woman, was on the phone with 911 was following the...
WSVN-TV
Miami police investigate hit-and-run after cyclist struck, killed; 1 detained
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man who was on his bike was hit and killed by a driver who just kept on going. According to Miami Police, the incident happened near the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street, at around 11 p.m, Wednesday. A security guard who works...
WSVN-TV
Broken gas line causes traffic in Sunny Isles Beach
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Problems with pipes lead to backed-up traffic in Sunny Isles Beach. A broken gas line caused the mess in the area of 188th street. Two southbound lanes were closed due to the work being done to repair the line. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at charter school in Homestead after reports of potential threat
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Keys Gate Charter School has been lifted. The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockdown after the administration received information about a possible threat, Thursday morning. The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans, deputy help mother after car auto-locks with boy inside at Deerfield Beach gas station
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy came to the rescue after a mother realized she had accidentally locked her young son in her car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach. A quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Southwest 10th Street on...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing juvenile in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy. According to police, Jorge Morales was picked up from his mother’s residence at the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue by his father, Jorge Gabriel Morales, and his paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man, woman found dead on Brickell sidewalk in apparent murder-suicide
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation near an apartment building in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after, they said, the bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on a sidewalk. 7News cameras captured an active scene outside the SOMA at Brickell Apartments along Southwest 13th...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 3 suspects involved in a quadruple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects accused of being involved in a quadruple shooting have been caught and cuffed. They are being charged in connection to a shooting of four teens at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, back in July. Detectives said two 20-year-olds — Ariel Acosta...
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
WSVN-TV
2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures thief stealing from mother in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen bandit was caught on camera robbing a mother in front of her children. The incident happened on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m., at a grocery store in North Lauderdale. Security camera footage from the parking lot shows the thief driving a light color...
