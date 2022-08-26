CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The power is going to remain off for another day or two for some Consumers Energy customers in Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties. The utility reported Wednesday morning that as of 7:00 a.m., there were still about 51,000 customers system wide without power after the severe Monday afternoon storms that featured winds of almost 70 MPH sent nearly 175,000 customers into the dark.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO