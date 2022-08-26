ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
COEBURN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Letcher County, KY
Government
City
Mcroberts, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

‘We hope by Sunday we have everybody in the county back on water’: Mayor gives Perry County water update

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Mayor of Hazard, Happy Mobelini said he hopes for water to be restored in all of Perry County by Sunday. “They said it was going to be six to nine months maybe even a year before we could get water to everyone in the county, and in less than a month out of 9,000 customers we have between 30 and 40 customers without water,” said Mobelini. “Most of those, probably 35 of those are in the Buckhorn area.”
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office revises curfew times

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
themountaineagle.com

WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER

WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER – The home of the late Big Ed Combs of Isom burned to the ground Thursday evening, cutting off power to a large swath of the county from Isom to Blackey for several hours. The house was flooded in July, but the cause of the fire was not certain. (Photo by Sam Adams)
ISOM, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslide
wymt.com

KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding a missing woman. Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on August 8, in the Coal Run Community. She is described as a white woman, 5′3″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sept. 28 is the deadline to register for FEMA aid

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Spokesman Nate Custer covers Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Whitley and Perry counties. He said he has never seen flooding damage like our region saw in late July. Remnants of homes, overturned vehicles, school bus in the waterway, all kinds of vegetative debris,” he said. Custer...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Community Trust Bank in Hindman reopens after flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Trust Bank in Hindman opened its doors again on Wednesday after being closed for more than a month. The Knott County Community Trust Bank branch manager, Daryl Slone, said water rose six to eight inches in the building, but nothing was lost that cannot be replaced.
HINDMAN, KY
wvexplorer.com

Hikers, paddlers can visit New River's lost "Island of the Dead"

THURMOND, W.Va. — Victims of a smallpox pandemic that swept through the New River Gorge in the late 1800s may have been buried in a remote cemetery on what's now called by many an 'Island of the Dead.' Though remote, the island is accessible during low water in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
LIFESTYLE
wklw.com

Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims

Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy