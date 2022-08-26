Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Noah Thompson to headline Knott County Trail Ride, money raised goes to flood relief
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans were announced Thursday for the 2022 Fall Trail Ride in Knott County, with one very special guest. This year, organizers said money raised from the Trail Ride will be going to people in the area affected by flooding. “We’d like to show our support...
wpsdlocal6.com
Western KY transportation crew assisting with eastern KY flood relief efforts
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 12-member crew and several trucks loaded with supplied rolled out of Lyon County on Monday morning, headed to help eastern KY flood relief efforts in Perry, Letcher, and Pike counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crew members will focus a...
wymt.com
Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several farmer’s markets in Eastern Kentucky are offering free produce following the floods. A grant from the Louisville-based Lee Initiative has allowed farmer’s markets in Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties to serve free produce. “It’s really hard to get fresh, local, good for...
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
wymt.com
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ raises $152,000 during flood relief telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon raised more than $152,000 . “For right now we know we’re at at least a hundred and fifty two thousand, and that is an amazing amount for...
wymt.com
‘We hope by Sunday we have everybody in the county back on water’: Mayor gives Perry County water update
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Mayor of Hazard, Happy Mobelini said he hopes for water to be restored in all of Perry County by Sunday. “They said it was going to be six to nine months maybe even a year before we could get water to everyone in the county, and in less than a month out of 9,000 customers we have between 30 and 40 customers without water,” said Mobelini. “Most of those, probably 35 of those are in the Buckhorn area.”
wymt.com
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office revises curfew times
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.
themountaineagle.com
WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER
WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER – The home of the late Big Ed Combs of Isom burned to the ground Thursday evening, cutting off power to a large swath of the county from Isom to Blackey for several hours. The house was flooded in July, but the cause of the fire was not certain. (Photo by Sam Adams)
wymt.com
Russell County man plans to raise $50,000 to build home for flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Wilson follows weather events in Russell, Pulaski and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard hit areas and meets the people impacted. After the recent flooding in Breathitt County, he did not have to travel far. ”The Wiley Hudson family were the second group...
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding a missing woman. Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on August 8, in the Coal Run Community. She is described as a white woman, 5′3″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
wymt.com
Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
wymt.com
Sept. 28 is the deadline to register for FEMA aid
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Spokesman Nate Custer covers Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Whitley and Perry counties. He said he has never seen flooding damage like our region saw in late July. Remnants of homes, overturned vehicles, school bus in the waterway, all kinds of vegetative debris,” he said. Custer...
wymt.com
‘It’s the little people that are stepping up:’ Summit Church takes truck-loads of supplies to displaced families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Summit Church in Hazard brought three truck-loads of supplies to displaced families living at Carr Creek Campground. At least 30 families are living in state and FEMA funded campers at the campground. Summit Church Pastor Mark Combs said his church, which has operated as...
wymt.com
Community Trust Bank in Hindman reopens after flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Trust Bank in Hindman opened its doors again on Wednesday after being closed for more than a month. The Knott County Community Trust Bank branch manager, Daryl Slone, said water rose six to eight inches in the building, but nothing was lost that cannot be replaced.
wvexplorer.com
Hikers, paddlers can visit New River's lost "Island of the Dead"
THURMOND, W.Va. — Victims of a smallpox pandemic that swept through the New River Gorge in the late 1800s may have been buried in a remote cemetery on what's now called by many an 'Island of the Dead.' Though remote, the island is accessible during low water in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
wymt.com
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Eastern Ky. flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) - Up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors will now be used to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the agreement Wednesday. Starting this week, the Commonwealth is moving the first trailers donated from...
wklw.com
Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims
Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
Mudslides threaten family's private cemetery
One Letcher County family's private cemetery is slipping away right in front of them as mudslides threaten the hill where the tombstones sit.
Eastern Ky. floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
Floods in eastern Ky. wrecked an important source of local income and fresh food. Farmers reported nearly $3.5 million in damages and lost income.
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
