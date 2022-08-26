ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony visits Paraguay for the first time alongside his fiancee Nadia Ferreira

By Shirley Gómez
Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Paraguay. As soon as they landed on Paraguayan soil, the local media swarmed around the beauty queen, also known for being the first runner-up in the last edition of Miss Universe.

Ferreira is in her native country to pass the crown to the upcoming queen, Miss Paraguay 2022. Amid these receptions, the couple has shown their dance moves in a recent video shared by Nadia, where they appear to be dancing very happily to the rhythm of Paraguayan folklore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqxNJ_0hWv1eCt00 @nadiatferreira

Excited to teach Marc a little about her traditions, Nadia shared a video on social media in which she is seen with her future husband and his sister, Yolanda and Antonio Hendricks , a very good friend.

To the rhythm of “Viajando Voy” from Tierra Adentro, the lovebird showed how they complement each other and that they have a lot of grace to dance. Nadia was visibly excited as she was back in her country, which she hadn’t visited for a while.

Nadia hopes this is not the last time she visits her homeland with her future husband. “I am thrilled. I hope it is the first of many,” she said. For the interpreter of “Vivir mi Vida”, this would be his first time visiting the South American country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYnGp_0hWv1eCt00 nadia ferreira

What was Marc Anthony doing while JLo married Ben Affleck?

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are David Beckham's special guests

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony inseparable during his European tour

Proud of her roots

The 23-year-old model is originally from Villarrica, a town located in the center-south of Paraguay. In a recent interview with HOLA! USA , the model, spoke proudly about her origins. “I am a guaireña. We people from Villarrica call ourselves guaireñas, so from Villarrica, Paraguay, my childhood (was) very beautiful”. In fact, Nadia speaks the dialect of her country, which is Guarani. “I love speaking in Guarani, our language.”

On the possibility of getting married in her land, surrounded by her people, Nadia commented that they were still unclear about the ideal scenario for her “big day.” Would they get married in Paraguay? “We don’t know; we still don’t know,” she replied.

StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Hung Out with His Fiancé During J-Lo & Ben’s 2nd Wedding—Here’s What He Thinks Of Them Together

Relaxing. After seeing who attended the star-studded wedding, many J-Lo fans are wondering: where was Marc Anthony during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?. The Pa’llá Voy singer was seen in Miami, Florida, with his fiancé Nadia Ferreira during J-Lo’s nuptials with Ben Affleck. Marc and J-Lo were married from 2004 to 2014. They have twins together: Emme and Maximilian, 14. The twins attended the second wedding while only Emme attended Ben and J-Lo’s first wedding in Las Vegas. Nadia posted a picture of herself on Instagram on August 20, 2022, when the ceremony was taking place. It’s unclear whether the “On the Floor” singer’s ex-husband was invited to the wedding. Meanwhile, TMZ also posted a photo where Marc was saluting the paparazzi in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
RICEBORO, GA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
