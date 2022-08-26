Freiburg edges Bochum 1-0 for 3rd win in 4 Bundesliga games

Vincenzo Grifo was the only one to score in a game of many chances as Freiburg edged winless Bochum 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Gerrit Holtmann twice hit the goalframe for Bochum, which was looking for its first point of the season after three defeats including a 7-0 hiding at home to Bayern Munich last weekend.

Michael Gregoritsch struck the post for Freiburg and Nils Petersen also struck the crossbar for the home team. Petersen later tried a long-distance effort with Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann way out of position only to see the ball bounce in front of the empty goal and go over.

Grifo scored at the third attempt in the 48th minute, when Riemann saved his penalty and the next shot from the rebound. Grifo was fortunate to have a third chance after Bochum’s defenders were too slow to clear the danger and he gratefully tucked away what proved to be the winning goal.

The spot kick was awarded after Riemann dropped the ball and then grasped at Roland Sallai in a futile effort to hinder him. Sallai felt the tug and threw himself to the ground theatrically to ensure others noticed. Referee Marco Fritz awarded the penalty after consulting video replays.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich was forced to change his starting lineup for the first time in the league this season due to Maximilian Eggestein’s hand injury. Yannik Keitel replaced the defensive midfielder.

Freiburg has three wins from four games, with an unfortunate defeat to Borussia Dortmund the exception.

