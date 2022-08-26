ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lil Nas X Named YSL’s New Beauté Ambassador

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtGPB_0hWv0pdR00

Lil Nas X and YSL Beauté have joined forces making the young multi-hyphenate the brand’s North American ambassador. According to an official press release , the partnership will be centered on “fearless, boundary-pushing artistry to remold beauty as it is understood today.”

As the new YSL Beauté U.S. Ambassador, Nas X will appear across digital platforms supporting the YSL Beauté Makeup’s “latest innovations” and the brand’s bestselling cologne, Y.

More from VIBE.com

The entertainer spoke about his latest campaign and YSL’s willingness to welcome his unapologetic self .

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté – they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” said Lil Nas X. “Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté U.S. General Manager, expressed the brand’s desire to partner with the Grammy-Award winner and their intentions.

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold,” Laetitia Raoust said. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

Nas X’s new YSL campaign will be built on the foundation of YSL Beauté’s newest makeup, Rogue Pur Couture: The Bold, which is available now for $38 at select retailers. The campaign also features an unreleased song titled “My Little Baby.”

As the YSL Beauté Ambassador, Lil Nas X joins the reigns of YSL brand champions “who celebrate individuality and modernity,” in the likes of Troye Sivan, Barbie Ferreira, and Indya Moore.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video

Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
MUSIC
Vibe

Idris Elba Reveals Fallout With Daughter Over ‘The Beast’ Casting

Idris Elba revealed his latest movie, The Beast, caused a riff between him and his daughter: a three-week riff, to be exact.   During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (August 11), Elba discussed his new movie’s father-daughter dynamic. As he detailed the film, the actor disclosed that his daughter, Isan, auditioned for a role as one of his daughters. However, “due to the lack of chemistry” between them, she wasn’t cast. More from VIBE.comIdris Elba Reveals How He Landed On Jay-Z's 'American Gangster' AlbumIdris Elba's 'Bang!' Is Heading To NetflixIdris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And...
MOVIES
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Lil Nas X’s Theatrical VMAs Look Is By One of Fashion’s Rising Stars

It was hard to miss Lil Nas X at tonight’s MTV VMAs—mainly because his fabulously over-the-top outfit practically took up the entire red carpet. Paying homage to the flamboyant, statement-making outfits that have graced the VMAs for years now, the Montero rapper brought a dash of theatricality to the event—and we’re so glad he did. Nobody commanded attention quite like the star, who's impressively nominated for seven accolades this evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Young Thug
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Nas
Person
Nas X
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Barbie Ferreira
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ysl#North American
ETOnline.com

Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy