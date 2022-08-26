ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gunman sought in car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway that injured boy

By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding the gunman who shot into a car carrying three children on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles earlier this week, leaving one child bloodied by shattered glass.

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway just south of Torrance Boulevard on Tuesday evening, said California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa.

It was about 7:30 p.m. when a mother driving with her three children noticed a car following closely behind her with its lights shining brightly in her rearview mirror, the woman told KTLA .

The woman, who did not give her name, said she slowed down, then saw the car move to a lane to her right. Then she heard the shots.

"It was about three or four shots to my car," she said. "It was like, 'Pow, pow, pow.'"

The front passenger's side window was shattered, and her 13-year-old son was cut by glass. The gunman fled the scene.

CHP officers responded after the woman pulled over and reported the shooting.

The gunman's vehicle was described only as a white Mazda with no license plate.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Freeway#Violent Crime#Ktla
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
411K+
Followers
68K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy