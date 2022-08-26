ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

Free water filter distribution being held at fairgrounds in Imlay City

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Health Department is offering filters and bottled water to Imlay City residents based on initial drinking water test results. Filters and bottled water are being offered as a precautionary measure after low levels of lead detected in several homes. The Lapeer County Health...
IMLAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to lower flags for 2022 Overdose Awareness Day

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31, 2022 Overdose Awareness Day in Flint. The flag at City Hall will be lowered to half mast on this day in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

MDHHS to continue Flint mobile pantries during September

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout September. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. September’s...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center

FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Project Community Connect to return after two-year hiatus

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Project Community Connect will reopen Wednesday after a two year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 7, Midland County Local Planning Body will present Project Community Connect from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midland's Trinity Lutheran Church as a one-stop shop for community resources.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

CEO of Koegel Meats, Albert J. Koegel, has died

FLINT, Mich. - The CEO of Koegel Meats has passed away. Albert Koegel came to the Flint area in 1916 to start his own business, which has turned into a Michigan staple. Albert J. Koegel, his son, became CEO, and worked for the business for decades. Today, Koegel produces about...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police investigating homicide of juvenile in Saginaw

SAGIANW, Mich. - The Michigan State Police crime lab has been brought in for a homicide investigation in Saginaw. Police say the victim is a female juvenile, and that her family reported her missing early Tuesday morning. "Law enforcement started searching the area and unfortunately located her body a short...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death

A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Splash Park to close for the 2022 season

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw's Splash Park announces to close on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the 2022 season. Saginaw residents will have a few more days to chase summer at their local water park. The Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park, will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Teenage stepbrother charged in death of 10-year-old girl in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. – A 14-year-old has been charged as in adult in the homicide of his 10-year-old stepsister. Jameion Peterson has been arraigned on an open murder charge in Saginaw District Court for allegedly murdering his younger stepsibling, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office. Peterson is charged as...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

19-year-old woman injured in shooting at Vibez Nightclub in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Police say a 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot at Vibez Nightclub in Flint early Sunday morning. Police responded to the club located in the 5500 blk. N. Saginaw St. around 2:45 a.m. on August 28th for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week

LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
MICHIGAN STATE

