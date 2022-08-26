Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
100 backpacks filled with school supplies donated to Saginaw Intermediate School District
SAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan Pioneers, the volunteer group of AT&T, visited the Saginaw Intermediate School District to donate school supplies to children in need. The group donated 100 backpacks filled with school supplies. The packs included:. folders. paper. pencils. other essential school supplies. AT&T Pioneers plan to distribute more than...
nbc25news.com
Free water filter distribution being held at fairgrounds in Imlay City
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Health Department is offering filters and bottled water to Imlay City residents based on initial drinking water test results. Filters and bottled water are being offered as a precautionary measure after low levels of lead detected in several homes. The Lapeer County Health...
nbc25news.com
City of Flint to lower flags for 2022 Overdose Awareness Day
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31, 2022 Overdose Awareness Day in Flint. The flag at City Hall will be lowered to half mast on this day in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction.
nbc25news.com
MDHHS to continue Flint mobile pantries during September
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout September. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. September’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center
FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
nbc25news.com
Project Community Connect to return after two-year hiatus
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Project Community Connect will reopen Wednesday after a two year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 7, Midland County Local Planning Body will present Project Community Connect from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midland's Trinity Lutheran Church as a one-stop shop for community resources.
nbc25news.com
CEO of Koegel Meats, Albert J. Koegel, has died
FLINT, Mich. - The CEO of Koegel Meats has passed away. Albert Koegel came to the Flint area in 1916 to start his own business, which has turned into a Michigan staple. Albert J. Koegel, his son, became CEO, and worked for the business for decades. Today, Koegel produces about...
nbc25news.com
State of Michigan to receive $50M to help with road/bridge repairs after historic flooding
The Federal Highway Administration has announced $50,000,000 in emergency relief funding to Michigan to reimburse the state for roadway and bridge repairs following the historic flooding caused by two dam failures back in 2020. “Federal resources are on the way to help Midland County continue to recover from the 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Millions in new funding to help Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs
FLINT, Mich. - Mott Community College held a spotlight event on Wednesday morning to discuss $6 million in new grants for students in the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Senator Jim Ananich joined local educators and students to highlight the funding that...
nbc25news.com
AG's Office to charge two Saginaw Police Officers with willful neglect of duty
SAGINAW, Mich. - A traffic stop back in March led to a Trooper being accused of excessive force being suspended for actions. Now, the two Saginaw Police Officers that responded to the traffic stop for assistance will face charges. Michigan State Police Trooper Bram Lester Schroeder allegedly used excessive force...
nbc25news.com
Flint Township Police Lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Lieutenant James Baldwin with the Flint Township Police has announced his retirement after 25 years of service to the area.
nbc25news.com
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating homicide of juvenile in Saginaw
SAGIANW, Mich. - The Michigan State Police crime lab has been brought in for a homicide investigation in Saginaw. Police say the victim is a female juvenile, and that her family reported her missing early Tuesday morning. "Law enforcement started searching the area and unfortunately located her body a short...
nbc25news.com
New semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bay City to create 150 new jobs
BAY CITY, Mich. - Mid-Michigan will be home to a new semiconductor manufacturing facility. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning to unveil the new $300 million investment in the shape of a new facility. Governor Whitmer and other local leaders were in attendance for the event. SK...
nbc25news.com
Car rolls and takes out pole in Saginaw Twp., police say teen driver fell asleep
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A car rolled and took out a pole on Thursday morning in Saginaw Township causing a road closure. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on State St. near Hemmeter Rd. in front of Brady Law. The roadway has since reopened. Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that...
nbc25news.com
State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death
A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Splash Park to close for the 2022 season
SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw's Splash Park announces to close on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the 2022 season. Saginaw residents will have a few more days to chase summer at their local water park. The Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park, will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.
nbc25news.com
Teenage stepbrother charged in death of 10-year-old girl in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. – A 14-year-old has been charged as in adult in the homicide of his 10-year-old stepsister. Jameion Peterson has been arraigned on an open murder charge in Saginaw District Court for allegedly murdering his younger stepsibling, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office. Peterson is charged as...
nbc25news.com
19-year-old woman injured in shooting at Vibez Nightclub in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police say a 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot at Vibez Nightclub in Flint early Sunday morning. Police responded to the club located in the 5500 blk. N. Saginaw St. around 2:45 a.m. on August 28th for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a...
nbc25news.com
Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week
LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
Comments / 0