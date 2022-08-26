Is that a ring? New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight secretly weds partner

Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block has secretly tied the knot with partner Harley Rodriguez.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, Knight casually used the word "husband" while answering a question about the second season of his HGTV series "Farmhouse Fixer."

"I slowly bought up the street. I started with my mom's house, I'm working on a house for my family to come spend the weekends, and then hopefully we'll fix me and my husband's house," he told ET's Lauren Zima about upcoming projects on his New England property.

Just as the singer started speaking about a barn he recently spruced up, Zima asked, "Did you get married?"

"That's a big question," Knight said, laughing. "We may have, and we may not have."

Zima spotted the wedding ring on Knight's finger and he eventually admitted that "yes, we're married."

Knight met Rodriguez, a personal trainer, in 2008 through a mutual friend. The couple got engaged in 2016 and hoped to tie the knot in 2021. Like most things, their nuptials were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn," Knight told People in February 2021 . "We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped."

The singer did not share when exactly he and Rodriguez married, but the newlyweds now share the last name Knight-Rodriguez on their social media pages . He also told Entertainment Tonight that their ceremony is in the works.

"It's coming," he said.

Knight and Rodriguez join a growing list of pop culture figures who have kept their nuptial news quiet. In July, "Insecure's" Jay Ellis and "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy both secretly married their significant others.

Other celebrity couples who have quietly tied the knot are "Power of the Dog" co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen and musician Robbie Arnett, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines with their Las Vegas ceremony before their buzzy Georgia celebrations this month.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .