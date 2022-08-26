ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Is that a ring? New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight secretly weds partner

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVpaX_0hWuz4BE00

Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block has secretly tied the knot with partner Harley Rodriguez.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, Knight casually used the word "husband" while answering a question about the second season of his HGTV series "Farmhouse Fixer."

"I slowly bought up the street. I started with my mom's house, I'm working on a house for my family to come spend the weekends, and then hopefully we'll fix me and my husband's house," he told ET's Lauren Zima about upcoming projects on his New England property.

Just as the singer started speaking about a barn he recently spruced up, Zima asked, "Did you get married?"

"That's a big question," Knight said, laughing. "We may have, and we may not have."

Zima spotted the wedding ring on Knight's finger and he eventually admitted that "yes, we're married."

Knight met Rodriguez, a personal trainer, in 2008 through a mutual friend. The couple got engaged in 2016 and hoped to tie the knot in 2021. Like most things, their nuptials were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn," Knight told People in February 2021 . "We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped."

The singer did not share when exactly he and Rodriguez married, but the newlyweds now share the last name Knight-Rodriguez on their social media pages . He also told Entertainment Tonight that their ceremony is in the works.

"It's coming," he said.

Knight and Rodriguez join a growing list of pop culture figures who have kept their nuptial news quiet. In July, "Insecure's" Jay Ellis and "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy both secretly married their significant others.

Other celebrity couples who have quietly tied the knot are "Power of the Dog" co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen and musician Robbie Arnett, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines with their Las Vegas ceremony before their buzzy Georgia celebrations this month.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 195

Thunder Storms
5d ago

Now he's a member of "The Back Door Boys".🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(8)
76
ruffcutter
5d ago

I’m willing to bet hundreds if not thousands of man woman marriages happen weekly why not report on some of them. What maybe 2% of world’s population are alphabets go report about them in an alphabet news paper or station

Reply(2)
4
Bob Said
5d ago

wow HGTV is going really gay! I stopped watching a while back

Reply(5)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lauren Zima
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jonathan Knight
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New Kids On The Block#Weds#Celebrity#New England
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
NORCROSS, GA
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
411K+
Followers
68K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy