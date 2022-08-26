ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

American University Staff Begins Strike Over Equitable Pay

American University staff kicked off what is set to be a five day long strike Monday morning, demanding higher wages and equitable pay. The strike comes after failed contract negotiations last week between the university and the staff’s union, SEIU Local 500 which includes 550 provost’s staff. Wearing...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Office Of Campaign Finance Will Investigate Ward 3 Poll Conducted By Councilmember Elissa Silverman

The D.C. Office of Campaign Finance confirmed today it will investigate a complaint against Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large). The complaint, filed earlier this week by rival D.C. At-Large Council candidate Karim Marshall, says Silverman conducted a telephone poll of residents in Ward 3 ahead of the June 21 primary election, and discussed the results with her preferred candidate in the race. That, Marshall claims, amounted to improper coordination between campaigns and an in-kind campaign contribution that should have been reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bennett
DCist

Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed

Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

Howard University Targeted By Two Bomb Threats This Week

Howard University has been subjected to two bomb threats within the same week. On Tuesday and early this morning, Howard University received bomb threats, leading students to evacuate and prompting an investigation. Howard, along with other historically Black colleges and universities around the country, has been subjected to targeted threats...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Leaders#Local Union#University President#College#American University#Montgomery County Council
DCist

What To Know About DC Jazz Festival, Which Is Back At Multiple Venues For Labor Day Weekend

Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. The music world is slowly, but surely, making its way out of pandemic-related setbacks and closures, and nowhere is this comeback more evident than with the DC Jazz Festival. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, area venues will feature some of the finest musicians in what has become a truly global art form.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

FRACTURED FAIRYTALES: Kick off your weekend with Anacostia Art Center for a showing of their new production, Family and Other Fractured Fairytales. The performance, led by an all-women ensemble, uses multiple media (including spoken word, music, and movement) to explore femininity, parenthood, family, and identity. (Anacostia Arts Center; 7:30 p.m.; $5 – $30)
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
DCist

See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September

Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Bethesda, Silver Spring Streateries To Close After Labor Day

Two of Montgomery County’s four streateries will close after Labor Day, and county officials and business leaders are weighing what to do with the public spaces that have been reserved for pedestrians for nearly two years. The Newell Street streatery in Silver Spring and the Woodmont Avenue streatery in...
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy