Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Montgomery County Creates $1 Million Grant Program For Abortion Access
Montgomery County has created a $1 million grant program to support abortion access, in a move to support the area’s abortion providers in the wake of Roe v. Wade‘s fall and fill a funding gap created by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to withhold available money. The...
American University Staff Begins Strike Over Equitable Pay
American University staff kicked off what is set to be a five day long strike Monday morning, demanding higher wages and equitable pay. The strike comes after failed contract negotiations last week between the university and the staff’s union, SEIU Local 500 which includes 550 provost’s staff. Wearing...
D.C. Office Of Campaign Finance Will Investigate Ward 3 Poll Conducted By Councilmember Elissa Silverman
The D.C. Office of Campaign Finance confirmed today it will investigate a complaint against Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large). The complaint, filed earlier this week by rival D.C. At-Large Council candidate Karim Marshall, says Silverman conducted a telephone poll of residents in Ward 3 ahead of the June 21 primary election, and discussed the results with her preferred candidate in the race. That, Marshall claims, amounted to improper coordination between campaigns and an in-kind campaign contribution that should have been reported.
A Months-Long Shutdown Is Coming To Parts Of The Blue And Yellow Lines. Here’s What You Need To Know
For some jobs, you can be a few minutes late and get by. But for many jobs, you cannot. And that’s what has airport contract worker Meseret Woldeyohanes so nervous about the upcoming six-week Blue and Yellow line Metro shut down in Virginia. Metro will close six stations –...
Biden Rallies Voters In Montgomery County Ahead Of Midterm Elections
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday ahead of the midterm elections. Biden also threw his support behind Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, calling him “the real deal.”. During the roughly 30-minute speech to a gymnasium packed with supporters,...
At One Fairfax County School, A Focus On Social And Emotional Learning In The Second Year Back
What’s Omar Hajeh’s favorite thing about fifth grade?. “Everything,” he says. “It’s like a higher level. I’ve done a lot of things in fifth grade, and I like how it is.”. Omar’s sweeping endorsement came just four days into the school year at Forestdale...
Meet The Silver Spring Man Donating Bicycles To Afghan Refugees
Manuel Vera stands with dozens of donated bicycles in this backyard. Manuel Vera is standing on the backyard deck of his Silver Spring home. There’s a bicycle with a rusty chain on a rack, standing at his eye level. Behind him is a picnic table with tools intricately laid out as if he was going to perform surgery.
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
Police: Beware Of Man Exposing Himself And Trying To Grab Women Near Washington and Old Dominion Trail
The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for a man who grabbed or exposed himself to several women near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail over the last several weeks. The most recent incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to the Washington Post. The man tried to grab a teenager...
Children’s Sidewalk Art Sparks Kerfuffle Over ‘Graffiti’ In Takoma Park
Over the past few days, Susan Comfort, a wellness consultant and Takoma Park resident, has taken to Twitter and put up multiple posts on Medium to defend the “Proud Plants Mural” and “movement sidewalk” project after city officials asked for its removal. The bright and multi-colored...
Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed
Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
Howard University Targeted By Two Bomb Threats This Week
Howard University has been subjected to two bomb threats within the same week. On Tuesday and early this morning, Howard University received bomb threats, leading students to evacuate and prompting an investigation. Howard, along with other historically Black colleges and universities around the country, has been subjected to targeted threats...
Elrich Certified As Montgomery County Executive Primary Winner After Recount
Following a recount, the Montgomery County Board of Elections certified Marc Elrich as the winner of the Democratic primary for County Executive today. More than a month after the Primary Election, the incumbent officially prevailed against Potomac-based businessman and two-time rival David Blair. After a preliminary count of 35 votes...
What To Know About DC Jazz Festival, Which Is Back At Multiple Venues For Labor Day Weekend
Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. The music world is slowly, but surely, making its way out of pandemic-related setbacks and closures, and nowhere is this comeback more evident than with the DC Jazz Festival. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, area venues will feature some of the finest musicians in what has become a truly global art form.
It’s The Last Weekend Of Limited Orange Line Service On Metro
With the commotion of back-to-school — and life generally — this Labor Day weekend may feel like a very necessary time to take one last gasp of summer. There’s the National Book Festival, fully back in pre-pandemic form, and music galore at the D.C. Jazz Festival. And...
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
FRACTURED FAIRYTALES: Kick off your weekend with Anacostia Art Center for a showing of their new production, Family and Other Fractured Fairytales. The performance, led by an all-women ensemble, uses multiple media (including spoken word, music, and movement) to explore femininity, parenthood, family, and identity. (Anacostia Arts Center; 7:30 p.m.; $5 – $30)
See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September
Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
UMD Launches Website Allowing Student-Athletes To Profit Off Name, Image, Likeness
The University of Maryland has launched a new website that will allow student-athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness for the first time, following a historic change in NCAA rules last year. Dubbed Maryland Marketplace, the platform contains a profile for every student-athlete across the university’s 20...
Bethesda, Silver Spring Streateries To Close After Labor Day
Two of Montgomery County’s four streateries will close after Labor Day, and county officials and business leaders are weighing what to do with the public spaces that have been reserved for pedestrians for nearly two years. The Newell Street streatery in Silver Spring and the Woodmont Avenue streatery in...
Montgomery County Pays $275,000 To Family Of Kindergartner Berated By Police
Police push a 5-year-old boy into a police cruiser in a still image from body-cam footage. Montgomery County has paid $275,000 to the family of a kindergartner who was berated by county police officers. The payment is part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the child’s mother, Shanta Grant.
