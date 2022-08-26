ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Driver shortages leading to bus delays and changes at school districts in the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W72oe_0hWuy6uT00

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — There’s a shortage of school bus drivers in many areas across the country, and now at least two local school districts are adjusting their plans for bus routes due to not having enough staff.

An email sent this week to Lake Norman High School parents says five buses used to transport students won’t operate until further notice. The district cites the ongoing bus driver shortage as the reason behind the decision.

Monday is the first day of school in Lake Norman, but the district said it’s working to find “creative solutions” to address the routes.

Meanwhile, parents at other Iredell-Statesville schools are concerned that they’ll be affected as well, as Coddle Creek Elementary School shares buses with Lake Norman High School.

“The impact is so much larger than just, ‘Sorry for the inconvenience.’ How are you going to get your kid to school?” said Janette Hendershott.

“It started at the high school, but we all share buses,” said Denise McHugh. “So that’s going to trickle down now.”

Lake Norman High School isn’t alone. A few days ago, district leaders in Lancaster County asked for parents to be patient as the district worked to fill about seven vacant driver positions. The same story has happened in Cabarrus and Union Counties, along with the Clover School District.

At the same time, Hickory Public Schools, just northwest of Lake Norman, let parents know that there may be bus delays next week because of the driver shortage.

According to Hickory Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor, the district still needs to hire four more bus drivers by Monday. Those drivers will have three routes each at the high school, middle school, and elementary level.

“We do have contingency plans in place but those contingency plans will impact our schedule and will impact arrival and departure times for some of our students,” Taylor said.

Earlier this week, the district in Hickory raised the pay for new bus drivers to $17 an hour, along with a $1,500 bonus after six months.

(WATCH BELOW: Bus delays possible at Hickory Public Schools due to shortage of drivers)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iredell County, NC
Government
County
Iredell County, NC
County
Union County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Education
Union County, NC
Government
Iredell County, NC
Traffic
Hickory, NC
Education
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
Union County, NC
Education
WSOC Charlotte

New school opens with more students than expected

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools get to start the 2022-2023 school year at brand new schools. Palisades High School in southwest Charlotte opened for the first time on Monday morning. Tecola Callebrass’ daughter, Giorgina, is a freshman at Palisades High. “I’m excited because their academic program is to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community supports Caldwell County teacher who lost her home in fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County community is coming together to help a teacher who lost nearly everything in a fire on the first day of school. Kim Harding, a fifth grade teacher at Dudley Shoals Elementary in Granite Falls, was on the playground with her students this past Monday when she got a call from a neighbor saying her home was ablaze. She rushed home to find much of her home destroyed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Lake Norman High School#School Districts#K12
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln commissioners hire new county manager

LINCOLNTON – The “interim” qualifier will be dropped from the title of County Manager Davin Madden following a closed-session meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Madden was hired by Lincoln County as public health director in February 2020 and served as chief administrator...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTV

Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building

WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
106K+
Followers
119K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy