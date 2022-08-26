ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster

By Biancca Ball
 6 days ago

OCEAN SPINGS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster , has been delayed.

The attorney for Kendra Shaffer said she could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs.

JCSD employee fired after iconic Ocean Springs rooster found dead

According to WXXV , Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 29 on charges of animal cruelty. Shaffer pled not guilty to those charges in May.

Investigators said Shaffer and several others was seen on video walking past Carl where he was roosting and taking him on April 24. Carl was later found dead in a dumpster in Biloxi.

Kendra Shaffer (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Shaffer was an employee at the Jones County Juvenile Detention, but she was later fired .

WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a chase on Tuesday, August 30. The chase happened on Old Highway 15 South. After the chase, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jason Anderson, of Ovett. He was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
wxxv25.com

Grand jury clears Gulfport officers in 2021 shooting

A Harrison County grand jury has cleared Gulfport officers of any wrongdoing in a 2021 shooting. The grand jury in its March 2022 term issued a partial report Monday. The report declared that the officers involved in the shooting on February 11, 2021 of Jonathan Dion Turner, found no criminal conduct on behalf of officers involved.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Four arrested on felony counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling in Gulfport

On Tuesday, August 30th, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon, and 18-year-old Ashton Moran, who all reside in Gulfport, on felony count each of burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to Sheriff Peterson, on August...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects entered guilty pleas in court Monday in connection to a deadly 2018 Super Bowl party shooting. Darrian Cooks and Robert Jackson both pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.
MOSS POINT, MS
Public Safety
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
PRICHARD, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Police Arrest Two Teenagers for Car Burglary

On Friday, August 19th, 2022 the Long Beach Police Department arrested two juveniles (teenagers); from Gulfport and charged both with one count of Burglary of an Automobile. The arrests were the result of a citizen observing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. The witness called and notified the Police Department.
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
WILMER, AL
WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

