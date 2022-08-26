Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada governor signs emergency regulation to reduce cost of substitute teaching license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency regulation to help address teacher shortages in the state. According to a news, the emergency regulation came at the request of the Commission on Professional Standards in Education. The release says that as part of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada nonprofits, event workers gear up for big business with help from Formula 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People around the world can now pre-register for tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix race next year. Meanwhile, nonprofit leaders and events workers are just some of the Southern Nevadans revving up to cash big checks from this massive event. “This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/28/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A little bit of monsoonal moisture has trickled back into southern Nevada bringing with it some clouds and even some showers and thunderstorms. Those showers occurred on the 95 north of Searchlight and moved northeast. In the wake of these storms quiet weather will move in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
I-15 southbound in California to be reduced to 1 lane at Nipton
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re heading to California be prepared to face longer than normal travel times as road repairs will reduce lanes. Nevada State Police said I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 174 is currently reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. The area is in California near Nipton Road and was damaged after flash flooding in the area last week.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day or night, packages being stolen off porches is a consistent problem in the Las Vegas Valley. One business owner in downtown Las Vegas says there’s a solution: putting your packages on hold. Walter Buchanan calls his business the “swiss army knife” of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist injured in crash early Monday morning in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened about 1:55 a.m. near Bonanza and Pecos. Police say that evidence at...
Comments / 0