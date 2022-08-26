ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Fox5 KVVU

Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/28/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A little bit of monsoonal moisture has trickled back into southern Nevada bringing with it some clouds and even some showers and thunderstorms. Those showers occurred on the 95 north of Searchlight and moved northeast. In the wake of these storms quiet weather will move in...
Fox5 KVVU

I-15 southbound in California to be reduced to 1 lane at Nipton

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re heading to California be prepared to face longer than normal travel times as road repairs will reduce lanes. Nevada State Police said I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 174 is currently reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. The area is in California near Nipton Road and was damaged after flash flooding in the area last week.
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
