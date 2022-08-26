Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centralfloridalifestyle.com
For the Love of Food and Fun, Experience Oktoberfest
In September, Krush Brau Park will celebrate its second annual Oktoberfest at its location in Kissimmee. Experience authentic German food, entertainment, dancing, and the ceremonial tapping of a wooden keg by a traditionally inspired bürgermeister (town master). What to Expect. From Sept. 16 to Oct. 30, Krush Brau Park’s...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Two Important Referendums on the November Ballot￼
The Orange County election ballot in November will contain two important referendums that voters will need to consider. The Lake Nona Regional Chamber of Commerce (LNRCC) focuses on advocacy for the community and believes that voters should possess accurate information to make their ballot decisions. One of the referendums suggests...
Comments / 0