‘See’: Apple TV+ Follows Jason Momoa’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Through To An Applause-Worthy End
Watching pop culture bicker with itself is a rare hoot. Last Sunday, HBO premiered “House of the Dragon,” the network’s first “Game of Thrones” spin-off; tacitly acknowledging the medieval fantasy misery fest’s brand, the pilot episode builds to a birth scene shot with grisly excess and ending with mother and child wrapped in funeral shrouds. This week, Apple TV+ kicks off the third and final season of its own “Thrones” spin-off, “See,” with a birth scene that cares about such antediluvian details as tension, stakes, and basic empathy. Dethroned tyrant queen Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) is in labor. The outlook is bleak. Then, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), Sibeth’s sister and the reigning queen, tenderly frees the babe from the amniotic sac, thumps him on the back, and gets a cry in return for her trouble.
Fall 2022 TV Preview: Over 45 Series To Watch
The 2022 television year has already produced acclaimed new series like “Severance” and “The Staircase,” alongside the return of critical darlings like “Better Call Saul” and “Barry.” With four months left in the calendar year, what do the streaming giants and cable networks have yet to debut? We collected the 40 most exciting shows that either have release dates scheduled between now and New Year’s Eve or could theoretically drop into the holiday season instead of waiting for 2023. There are a few returning favorites, including “The White Lotus” and another season of “Atlanta” (yes, already), but it’s mostly a list filled with potential, dominated by new series with high-profile pedigrees. Get your calendars out.
‘Lost Ollie’ Review: Clever Family Series Challenges Expectations
Netflix’s “Lost Ollie” is a good TV series that could have been a great film. In this era of changing expectations in the movie industry where it seems harder and harder to get an original project financed, it feels like more and more creatives are turning to the wide-open landscape of television production, expanding their feature ideas into limited series that don’t always support the format. That very much feels like the case with this 4-episode mini-series that employs almost no episodic structure at all, basically breaking up a 180-minute movie into four 45-minute episodes. A tighter film version could have been an all-time children’s classic, an unpacking of how grief and memory intertwine, especially in the heart of a child. As is, it’s a show that never quite feels big enough for multiple episodes, even if it succeeds overall because of its massive heart and incredible visual effects. It’s likable and sweet, an easy watch on a weekend for a family, especially one who may be looking for a way into conversations with children about difficult issues like loss.
The First Trailer For "Normal Ain't Normal" Is Here, And It's Too Real
Because, nowadays, "normal" is anything but.
‘She-Hulk’: Jessica Gao Says Hulk’s New Adventure Was To Underline It’s Jennifer Walters Show, Plus Save On VFX Costs
*Be warned there are minor spoilers ahead for “She-Hulk”*. While Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is indeed part of Marvel’s new “She-Hulk” series, he’s not the focus of the Disney+ show. And the creators of “She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law” want you to know that. So, if you’ve watched all the most recent episodes of the series, you know that the Hulk has been recently written out of the show. Why? Well, for two reasons.
Neil Gaiman & Guillermo Del Toro Pitched A ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie To Marvel That Would Have Taken Place In The 1920s
Author and comic book writer Neil Gaiman has been making quite an impact on television in recent years with his series “American Gods,” “Good Omens,” “Lucifer,” and the newly released “The Sandman” on Netflix. However, the famed genre writer almost got involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early days and confirmed a longstanding rumor about wanting to make a “Doctor Strange” film.
As ‘Jaws’ Returns To Theaters, Your Guide to 10 Sharktastically Terrifying Movies
As Steven Spielberg‘s classic men vs. shark thriller Jaws returns to theaters in IMAX on Labor Day Weekend, it brings to mind one particular question: Given that there are a lot of people out there who spend their winters pining away for summer, along with it the opportunity to soak up the sun and hit the beach, why does Hollywood have a history of scaring the crap out of us so that the last thing we want to do is enter the ocean and run the risk of going up against predators with big, sharp, nasty teeth?
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood Star In New Parody Biopic
Rock star biopics are pretty typical stuff nowadays. They tend to put the star on some sort of pedestal and make it seem as if he or she was destined for greatness. So, leave it to the folks making a Weird Al Yankovic biopic to throw that all on its head with the upcoming film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”
Danny DeVito Believes His Penguin Is “Better Than Colin Farrell’s” From ‘The Batman’
Fans often attempt to compare different versions of comic book characters on the big screen as portrayed by different actors. Recently, Danny Devito weighed in on who played the superior version of Batman villain, The Penguin. DeVito was hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair with his daughter Lucy DeVito asking him various questions to seek truthful answers.
‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
