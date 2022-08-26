ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose 16% in August

The company continues to grow new users at a fast clip.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Recently, Cathie Wood bought shares of a top cancer diagnostics company called Exact Sciences. Wood bought Butterfly Network, a company that's improving access to ultrasound services. Wood acquired more shares of CareDx, a specialty diagnostics company that's changing the way we monitor transplant recipients for early signs of rejection.
STOCKS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Motley Fool

Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Beating the Market Thursday Morning

The company is investigating the potential of adding paid features. The venture could raise billions of dollars in additional revenue.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

The Federal Reserve could very well continue to hike interest rates into 2023, with no end in sight. Rising interest rates have weighed on Bitcoin, which has in turn hurt the entire crypto industry.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Affirm's Rising Loan Delinquencies Could Be a Problem for the Stock

The credit quality of Affirm's owned loan portfolio has deteriorated quickly. An economic downturn could exacerbate Affirm's problems by creating tougher conditions for "buy now, pay later" loan applicants. Be wary of Affirm's stock as we don't yet know how the buy now, pay later loan industry will hold up...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 "Keep It Simple" Stocks to Buy Today

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he'll earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Visa features a strong franchise and an enduring brand name. P&G is a consumer goods behemoth that has raised its dividend payouts for 66 consecutive years. Nike is one of the most innovative and digitally-savvy sports footwear and apparel companies in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Twitter Stock a Buy Today?

The stock's valuation makes it a tempting buy today, but investors should remain cautious.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin Mining Stocks?

Riot Blockchain's latest earnings report showcases all the key issues to consider when investing in Bitcoin mining stocks. Instead of focusing solely on revenue and income, take a closer look at how the company is scaling operations and dealing with volatile Bitcoin prices. The time to invest in mining stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bright Green Stock Was a Hot "Go" Stock Today

Although the company is pre-revenue, it's still willing to pony up for asset buys. It will potentially own the entirety of a cannabis-focused pharmaceutical company in the U.K.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Gitlab Stock Took a Dive Today

JPMorgan Chase downgraded the software stock this morning. Weak reports from Okta and MongoDB pushed the stock lower. The company reports earnings next Tuesday, but its high valuation leaves it vulnerable to a continued sell-off.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why SNDL Stock Was a Stinker Today

The Canadian pot company is again gearing up to acquire a new asset. Its target this time is a six-store cannabis dispensary operator in Canada.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Asana Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

A big bank launches coverage of the stock with an uninspiring recommendation. The company is scheduled to release its latest quarterly figures next week.
STOCKS

