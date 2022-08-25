ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Canada’s Best Comedians Is Coming To Missoula

Straight off his new special "Candy and Smiley" on Amazon Prime, comedian Ed Hill will be cracking up Missoula this September. Born in Taiwan, and later migrated to Canada, Ed Hill, one of the best Taiwanese-Canadain comedians is set to bring the laughs to our local Missoula VFW. His latest special "Candy and Smiley" was named one of the "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021". Even NPR radio gave the special a "Best of 2021", so you know Ed is no lightweight in the comedy world.
Montana Talks

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Montana Talks

“Electrify the Big Sky” Coming Up Soon in Missoula

Electric cars. Electric lawnmowers. A garbage truck with electric technology. A farm tractor with electric technology. All of these will be on display at the trade show for the upcoming "Electrify the Big Sky" event in Missoula. Like it or not, electric vehicles are being forced into the American vehicle...
Montana Talks

WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
Montana Talks

Childhood Vaccinations are Down, COVID Pandemic to Blame?

With the past two years being consumed by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal and necessary childhood vaccinations have dropped ‘significantly’, according to local health officials. We spoke with Brian Chaszar, Immunizations Manager with the Missoula City-County Health Department about the need for parents to resume normal...
Montana Talks

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Montana Talks

