Straight off his new special "Candy and Smiley" on Amazon Prime, comedian Ed Hill will be cracking up Missoula this September. Born in Taiwan, and later migrated to Canada, Ed Hill, one of the best Taiwanese-Canadain comedians is set to bring the laughs to our local Missoula VFW. His latest special "Candy and Smiley" was named one of the "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021". Even NPR radio gave the special a "Best of 2021", so you know Ed is no lightweight in the comedy world.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO