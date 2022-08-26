Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO