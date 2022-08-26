ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

By Thomas Hudson/ Specialist
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter

PORTER, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO

It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
DAYTON, TX
KHOU

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepy Hollow#Violent Crime#Tx#Pierson Street#Cleofus Thergood
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton woman charged with Aggravated Assault for allegedly firing at deputy

A standoff between Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and a Dayton resident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and ended at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with the woman’s arrest. The standoff began after the woman, identified as Claudia Carlton, 65, of Dayton, reportedly fired upon a sheriff’s deputy who was at her house on the 1400 block of CR 401 regarding an animal cruelty investigation.
DAYTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
NEW CANEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas

SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy