Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter
PORTER, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Dayton woman charged with Aggravated Assault for allegedly firing at deputy
A standoff between Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and a Dayton resident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and ended at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with the woman’s arrest. The standoff began after the woman, identified as Claudia Carlton, 65, of Dayton, reportedly fired upon a sheriff’s deputy who was at her house on the 1400 block of CR 401 regarding an animal cruelty investigation.
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
Gunman opens fire on first responders in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on paramedics in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened along Spring Cypress Road and Glenn Haven Estates in the Klein area just before 4 a.m Tuesday. Deputies said the...
MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas
SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Collision In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
Official reports from Harris County indicate that a deadly motorcycle crash took place in northwest Harris County at west FM 1960 at Wunderlich. The incident occurred sometime on Tuesday in the afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office…
Walmart parking spot dispute ends in fatal shooting, suspect arrested: Report
Police said Hernandez then walked into the McDonald's located inside the Walmart where he called them and waited there until they arrived.
Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder
HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway inbound feeder road. The EMTs were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department. The ambulance was headed to an emergency call and there...
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
