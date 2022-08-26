ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Construction of new Santa Claus Lane bikeway and multipurpose path to begin after Labor Day

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez3zL_0hWuxTqU00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Construction on a new Class I bikeway and multipurpose path connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue is set to begin after Labor Day.

The new path will be constructed between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and will close a gap in the California Coastal Trail between San Point Road and Carpinteria Avenue, according to SB Roads.

New crosswalks, signage, landscaping, curbs, gutters, and bike lanes will be added at the intersection of Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street, and a new vehicular turnaround will be built at the end of Santa Claus Lane at the western end of the project.

The work will cause temporary partial closures across Carpinteria Avenue and limit through traffic near Sand Point Road, which will be one lane only during the bikeways construction.

The construction will require closing alternate business driveways off of Carpinteria Avenue for short periods of time, with the western first and third driveways being closed from September to November and the middle driveways being closed from November to December.

The construction project, expected to last until summer 2023, will close the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Santa Claus until its completion.

Visit www.SBROADS.com for more information.

The post Construction of new Santa Claus Lane bikeway and multipurpose path to begin after Labor Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Modoc Trees Granted Temporary Reprieve in Santa Barbara

The showdown pitting a new bike lane against existing trees along Modoc Road shows no sign of abating, as about 40 people protesting the number of trees that would be felled to make way for the project showed up this past Saturday carrying signs and making a joyful noise. In response, county planners and public works officials have agreed to delay the date for certifying the project’s environmental analysis by about two months. What was initially planned for September 13 in front of the board of supervisors will now take place in November.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria in the week of Aug. 14

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $665,583. The average price per square foot ended up at $352.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
sitelinesb.com

Legal Trouble for the Goleta Beach Restaurant

••• “The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way,” reports the Independent. “Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington Beach, is suing her former, longtime employee Omar Khashen and his business partner Joe Diggs for breaches of contract and fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, and fraud. Khashen and Diggs have been remodeling the former Beachside Cafe into a new establishment since winning the bid nearly one year ago.”
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

City lifeguards on duty during projected heat wave in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s considered standard operating procedure for lifeguards to end their services after Labor Day here in Santa Barbara. "Our staffing our beach lifeguards will come to a conclusion on Labor Day that’ll be our last day where we’ll have staff in the towers and the beaches out here," said aquatics supervisor The post City lifeguards on duty during projected heat wave in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Major New Development in Downtown Carpinteria

Carpinteria’s renaissance continues with the exciting project coming into focus at 700 Linden Avenue, where the full block formed by Linden, 7th and 8th streets, and Cactus Lane is being turned into a multi-tenant hive of restaurants, shops, and services. The project is completely permitted; groundbreaking will occur this fall (after the Avocado Festival), and if all goes well, it’ll open a year later.
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Construction Project#Signage#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
News Channel 3-12

Harbor Patrol offers tips to navigate busy Labor Day weekend on the water

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Labor Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends are the busiest boating weekends of the year and sometimes tragedies occur. This coming weekend marks the anniversary of the deadly Conception dive boat fire that happened on Sept. 2, 2019. There is a memorial at the end of the Santa Barbara break The post Harbor Patrol offers tips to navigate busy Labor Day weekend on the water appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

New 800 Santa Barbara Luxury Apartments 80% Leased

If you’ve been waiting to tour the luxurious Downtown Santa Barbara apartments at 800 Santa Barbara, there’s no more time to delay: only a few studio and one-bedroom apartments remain. Located just steps from Santa Barbara’s best dining, a 15-minute stroll to our pristine beaches, and a few...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Firefighters increase staffing as temperature rises

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-With temperatures expected to soar this holiday weekend along the South Coast and Tri-County area, first responders are getting prepared. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said they are increasing staffing to handle fire and heat-related calls. The public information officer said Sundowner winds could pose problems. Gaviota, Goleta and Santa The post Firefighters increase staffing as temperature rises appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

What Can I Do in Ventura on Labor Day Weekend?

Wondering how you’ll spend this Labor Day weekend? Look no further than Ventura where the sun and ocean breeze is slated to be the star of the weekend. Ventura’s own promenade, walkable Main Street, and buzzing Ventura Harbor are hot spots to spend your Labor Day Weekend mornings, afternoons, and evenings.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy