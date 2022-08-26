Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom
The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of five Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
mynbc5.com
Police urge Vermonters to not drive under the influence on Labor Day Weekend
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are urging motorists to drive sober as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches. At the Champlain Valley Fair, Vermont's Highway Safety Alliance has set up a booth where visitors can wear "beer goggles" and try to walk on a straight line. NBC5's Sid Bewlay tried...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott appoints former state police lieutenant as state's first director of violence prevention
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed former Vermont State Police lieutenant Dee Barbic as Vermont's first director of violence prevention. Barbic, who spent 26 years in law enforcement and public safety, will lead the state's Violence Prevention Taskforce, with the goal of prioritizing early interventions. “Even as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency
WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
mynbc5.com
VIDEO: Ohio woman gets stuck upside in workout machine
BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio woman was stuck in an unfortunate situation that resulted in her calling 911. Christine Faulds said she became stuck upside down while trying out new work equipment. Faulds was recording on her phone when she became stuck. Faulds attempted to use the inversion table,...
mynbc5.com
Dunkin' gives free coffee to teachers in Vermont, northern New York on Sept. 1
If you're a teacher, you might want to head to your local Dunkin' today. Participating Dunkin' locations in Vermont and northern New York are giving out free coffee for teachers all day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The company said all teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee...
mynbc5.com
Companies responsible for 2021 California oil spill to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. Video above: Drone Footage Shows Oil-Slicked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
COVID-19 rental assistance winding down as federal monies run out
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) will bephased out over the next several months and will stop completely by March 31, 2023. Thanks to federal funding and CARES Act money, the state of Vermont was able to offer rent assistance each month to 12,613 households. The average payment for each beneficiary was $964 and the total spent during the length of the program is $163,890,820.
mynbc5.com
Rutland School Board retires ‘Raiders’ mascot
RUTLAND, Vt. — Rutland’s school district is dropping the Raiser mascot name again. The school board meeting on Tuesday night voted 6-4 in a motion to come up with a new mascot name. It’s been a back and forth topic of discussion within the Rutland community for many...
mynbc5.com
Vermont using $750 million in federal funds to fix aging water infrastructure
ROYALTON, Vt. — Vermont has been investing in water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, and roughly $750 dollars in federal funding has flooded into the state. A project actively being worked on, the Royalton Water Treatment Facility. “When communities have better infrastructure, they can support business growth, and more housing,”...
mynbc5.com
Vermont host to International Workshop on Agritourism
BRANDON, Vt. — The International Workshop on Agritourism is in Vermont this week. The event is hosted by the University of Vermont Extension. The multiday conference includes hands-on workshops and networking welcoming people from all around the country and even the world. “We have international participants, we have a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Concerns over low fuel inventories could impact winter heating plans
BURLINGTON, Vt. — There's new concern about low heating oil inventory in the Northeastern U.S. Oil is the number one source of home heating in the region. The U.S. Department of Energy reported diesel and heating oil inventories are 60% below average in New England. Lower supplies stem from...
mynbc5.com
Local NY lawmakers call for clarification on new concealed carry legislation
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old firearm permitting process. Governor Hochul recently then took action, signing gun reform legislation, putting new limitations on carrying a firearm in the state. “We were called into Albany two months ago to pass this legislation, but here...
mynbc5.com
Vermont is heading back to school
Schools all across Vermont are back in action and Wednesday was the first day of the year for many students. “First, we went to snack time, It was pretty good, it was like donut thingies, and then P.E was fun. We did tennis and then we just came back from bingo,” said Ned, a third-grader at C.P Smith Elementary School.
mynbc5.com
New York teachers union pushes for support from legislators over school safety report
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State United Teachers Union discussed its newsafety report on Tuesday ahead of the first day of school. Members of the union met over the summer to talk about their firsthand experiences with what they described as ‘disruptive’ and ‘violent’ episodes with students that say are becoming more common.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters to consider Constitutional amendment on reproductive rights
On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
Comments / 0