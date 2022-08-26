MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) will bephased out over the next several months and will stop completely by March 31, 2023. Thanks to federal funding and CARES Act money, the state of Vermont was able to offer rent assistance each month to 12,613 households. The average payment for each beneficiary was $964 and the total spent during the length of the program is $163,890,820.

VERMONT STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO