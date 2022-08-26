ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham County, VT

mynbc5.com

Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency

WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
WESTPORT, NY
mynbc5.com

VIDEO: Ohio woman gets stuck upside in workout machine

BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio woman was stuck in an unfortunate situation that resulted in her calling 911. Christine Faulds said she became stuck upside down while trying out new work equipment. Faulds was recording on her phone when she became stuck. Faulds attempted to use the inversion table,...
OHIO STATE
#Structure Fire#Vermont State Police#Accident#Springfield Hospital
mynbc5.com

COVID-19 rental assistance winding down as federal monies run out

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) will bephased out over the next several months and will stop completely by March 31, 2023. Thanks to federal funding and CARES Act money, the state of Vermont was able to offer rent assistance each month to 12,613 households. The average payment for each beneficiary was $964 and the total spent during the length of the program is $163,890,820.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Rutland School Board retires ‘Raiders’ mascot

RUTLAND, Vt. — Rutland’s school district is dropping the Raiser mascot name again. The school board meeting on Tuesday night voted 6-4 in a motion to come up with a new mascot name. It’s been a back and forth topic of discussion within the Rutland community for many...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont using $750 million in federal funds to fix aging water infrastructure

ROYALTON, Vt. — Vermont has been investing in water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, and roughly $750 dollars in federal funding has flooded into the state. A project actively being worked on, the Royalton Water Treatment Facility. “When communities have better infrastructure, they can support business growth, and more housing,”...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont host to International Workshop on Agritourism

BRANDON, Vt. — The International Workshop on Agritourism is in Vermont this week. The event is hosted by the University of Vermont Extension. The multiday conference includes hands-on workshops and networking welcoming people from all around the country and even the world. “We have international participants, we have a...
BRANDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Concerns over low fuel inventories could impact winter heating plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. — There's new concern about low heating oil inventory in the Northeastern U.S. Oil is the number one source of home heating in the region. The U.S. Department of Energy reported diesel and heating oil inventories are 60% below average in New England. Lower supplies stem from...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Local NY lawmakers call for clarification on new concealed carry legislation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old firearm permitting process. Governor Hochul recently then took action, signing gun reform legislation, putting new limitations on carrying a firearm in the state. “We were called into Albany two months ago to pass this legislation, but here...
POLITICS
mynbc5.com

Vermont is heading back to school

Schools all across Vermont are back in action and Wednesday was the first day of the year for many students. “First, we went to snack time, It was pretty good, it was like donut thingies, and then P.E was fun. We did tennis and then we just came back from bingo,” said Ned, a third-grader at C.P Smith Elementary School.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New York teachers union pushes for support from legislators over school safety report

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State United Teachers Union discussed its newsafety report on Tuesday ahead of the first day of school. Members of the union met over the summer to talk about their firsthand experiences with what they described as ‘disruptive’ and ‘violent’ episodes with students that say are becoming more common.
EDUCATION
mynbc5.com

Vermonters to consider Constitutional amendment on reproductive rights

On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
VERMONT STATE

