Central Florida football Week 2 Games to Watch
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Two teams with big aspirations this season will go helmet to helmet on Friday night: Apopka and West Orange. In one of the best rivalries in Orange County, West Orange (1-0) will host Apopka (1-0) in what could very well be a sneak preview of a future Class 4M (Metro) playoff ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in September: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene.... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in September: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
fox35orlando.com
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Orlando to open new Luminary Green Park on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s newest gathering space is getting ready to open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Luminary Green Park. The new park is in downtown Orlando’s Creative Village near the corner of West Amelia Street and North Terry Avenue. Read: Received...
cohaitungchi.com
One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours
Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
click orlando
More storms on the way: County-by-county in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high for the next several days across Central Florida. Lots of moisture in the air as well as the sea breezes firing up each afternoon will lead to more scattered showers and storms. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect...
click orlando
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
Sanford, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sanford. The Hagerty High School football team will have a game with Seminole High School - Sanford on August 31, 2022, 14:30:00. The Hagerty High School football team will have a game with Seminole High School - Sanford on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Hurricane Danielle
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression Five has formed and forecasters say it is likely to become our first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.
click orlando
Sonny’s BBQ opens new location with drive-thru in Ocoee
OCOEE, Fla. – Florida-based barbecue chain Sonny’s BBQ just opened a new location in Central Florida featuring a drive-thru for customers. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The Ocoee location, 11080 W. Colonial Drive, opened for business on Aug. 25, though it plans to host its...
click orlando
1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the victim...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Person of Interest: Jenn Clutts
Lake County’s new tourism marketing manager promises fresh approach to drawing people in with help from all new staff and her go-getter attitude. UCF graduate in Communications and Writing & Rhetoric. Former communications coordinator for the City of Clermont. Former on-campus recruiting assistant for UCF Football. What I love...
click orlando
Body found in water behind Hooters in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.
995qyk.com
This Ride Is About To Open Again At Universal Orlando
The sands of time move slow but there is light at the end of this tunnel! Revenge of The Mummy at Universal Orlando has been closed since January 2022. The reason for the closure was that the ride was undergoing maintenance. Universal Orlando originally said that The Mummy would reopen in late summer.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
