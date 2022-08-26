ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Scorebook Live

Central Florida football Week 2 Games to Watch

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Two teams with big aspirations this season will go helmet to helmet on Friday night: Apopka and West Orange. In one of the best rivalries in Orange County, West Orange (1-0) will host Apopka (1-0) in what could very well be a sneak preview of a future Class 4M (Metro) playoff ...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
fox35orlando.com

Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
cohaitungchi.com

One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours

Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
click orlando

More storms on the way: County-by-county in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high for the next several days across Central Florida. Lots of moisture in the air as well as the sea breezes firing up each afternoon will lead to more scattered showers and storms. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect...
click orlando

‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
click orlando

Sonny’s BBQ opens new location with drive-thru in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – Florida-based barbecue chain Sonny’s BBQ just opened a new location in Central Florida featuring a drive-thru for customers. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The Ocoee location, 11080 W. Colonial Drive, opened for business on Aug. 25, though it plans to host its...
click orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the victim...
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Person of Interest: Jenn Clutts

Lake County’s new tourism marketing manager promises fresh approach to drawing people in with help from all new staff and her go-getter attitude. UCF graduate in Communications and Writing & Rhetoric. Former communications coordinator for the City of Clermont. Former on-campus recruiting assistant for UCF Football. What I love...
click orlando

Body found in water behind Hooters in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.
995qyk.com

This Ride Is About To Open Again At Universal Orlando

The sands of time move slow but there is light at the end of this tunnel! Revenge of The Mummy at Universal Orlando has been closed since January 2022. The reason for the closure was that the ride was undergoing maintenance. Universal Orlando originally said that The Mummy would reopen in late summer.
