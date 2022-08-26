Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.
Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason.
Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue
No word on what led up to the shooting. Mason was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a murder complaint Thursday night.
Comments / 2