Lakefield Standard
Paplow wins season opener in Fairmont
Evan Paplow prefers to run from behind and pick off runners as he goes. This past Friday, there was nobody to catch as Paplow led nearly the entire race to win the season-opening Early Bird Invit...
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central – School Board Meeting Minutes – July 25
The regular meeting of the School Board of Jackson County Central Public Schools was held on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the JCC High School Auditorium Conference Room and live via Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Chair Moore called the meeting to order at 5:27p.m. Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Rhonda...
Lakefield Standard
The final throes of summer are upon us
Even though the calendar does not say it, many Minnesotans do say Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer and Labor Day marks the end. I wish they used Easter and Halloween instead. That would stretch summer out a mite. A big mite. Or, better yet, if summer was on...
Lakefield Standard
Clarence Madsen, 86
A Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence Madsen, age 86, of Okabena, will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3rd, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakefield, MN with Father Dale Launderville officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lakefield, MN with full military honors provided by the Sievert-Peterson American Legion Post #608 of Okabena.
Lakefield Standard
August 30, 2022
Lakefield Standard
Myrtle “Tootie” Faye Frodermann, 90
Myrtle “Tootie” Faye Frodermann, age 90, of Round Lake, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Hospice of Murray County. She was born June 7, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, to Walter and Harriet (Norton) Radke. She attended Sioux Valley School. Tootie was baptized on January 23, 1944, at her parent’s home in Sioux Valley Township. She was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux Valley.
Lakefield Standard
Wilma Lohn, 85
Wilma Lohn, age 85 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Lakefield. A Celebration of Life service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Osterberg Funeral Home in Lakefield, with Pastor Kathy Brandt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 9-1-22
A deputy conducted a traffic stop in Jackson on Highway 71. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 62 miles per hour in a 450-mph zone. Deputies assisted the Alpha First Responders and Jackson Ambulance with a medical call. A deputy responded to a...
