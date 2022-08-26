Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
dotesports.com
Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup
Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
dotesports.com
Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord
Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
dotesports.com
Riot overhauls Hecarim’s AD ratios, crowd control, more in wave of adjustments on League PBE
League of Legends Patch 12.17 is quickly approaching, and 20 different champions are slated to receive buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, with many more to be affected by item changes, including Stopwatch and Zhonya’s Hourglass. Champions at all five roles will be altered in Patch 12.17, but one champion in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Darkin and Shadow Isle Legends of Runeterra spoilers set up future archetypes
Riot Games dropped seven Awakening spoilers for the upcoming Legends of Runeterra expansion, showcasing powerful Darkin, Freljord, and Shadow Isles cards. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion includes four champions we know of so far. Joining the squad of champions in LoR are Kayn, Jax, Master Yi, and Norra. No champions were revealed during today’s Awakening spoilers, but several powerful cards were, potentially setting up a fifth champion or future archetypes.
dotesports.com
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
dotesports.com
Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion
Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
dotesports.com
What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?
Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Vantage’s tactical ability allows Apex Legends players to get to impossible-to-reach spot
Vantage’s tactical ability, Echo Relocation, is one of the most useful movement abilities in Apex Legends. It gives Vantage the ability to execute a leap on par with the distances players can achieve with Octane’s ultimate ability, but on a much shorter cooldown. Usually, Echo Relocation is used...
dotesports.com
EG hand red-hot C9 ticket to Worlds after sluggish outting in second round of LCS Championship
Evil Geniuses hadn’t played on the LCS stage in 14 days, and the defending champions weren’t able to shake off the rust in time during today’s 3-1 Summer Playoff loss to Cloud9. C9 rolled through the league’s top-seeded team to claim North America’s second berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
dotesports.com
ESL Pro League season 16: Scores, standings, schedule
This year’s second edition of the ESL Pro League, the most prestigious league in CS:GO esports, will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2 with an $823,000 prize pool up for grabs. Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world have been split into four groups of six teams each for the group stage of ESL Pro League season 16 and only the three best squads from each group will participate in the playoffs.
dotesports.com
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
dotesports.com
OG sweeps Team Aster to win ESL One Dota 2 Malaysia 2022
It doesn’t matter how you start because there is always a chance you can fall short at the finish line. Team Aster became intimately aware of this as they lost their only series of ESL One Malaysia 2022 to OG, with the European team sweeping the Chinese squad 3-0 in the grand finals.
dotesports.com
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
dotesports.com
C9’s Jensen cracks 2000 career LCS kills in same teamfight EG’s Danny blows past his own major milestone
During the third game of today’s second round playoff series against Evil Geniuses, Cloud9 mid laner Jensen became just the fourth player in the history of the LCS to earn 2,000 kills throughout his League of Legends career. With this achievement, the legendary mid laner joins Bjergsen, Doublelift, and...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
dotesports.com
M0NESY tops CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups with highest rating
G2 Esports’ up-and-coming superstar Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov just had another brilliant event, showcasing his true potential in CS:GO. The young Russian boasted the highest rating (2.0) during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups. He accumulated a 1.34 score and was one of two players who rose above the 1.30 line, with Team Liquid’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis following him with 1.32, according to HLTV.
dotesports.com
Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best
Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
dotesports.com
The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022
Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
Comments / 0