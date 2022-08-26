ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Life imitates art outside Museum of Wildlife Art

JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday afternoon, a black bear wandered onto the terrace of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Security guard Tim Diaz snapped this photo of the curious visitor before he hightailed it through the Sculpture Trail, through the parking lot and safely back up the butte.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

A first look at Spring Gulch

JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Expect 20-minute delays this week in Snake River Canyon

JACKSON, Wyo. — Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single alternating lane with a pilot car from milepost 127 to 132 in the Snake River Canyon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced this morning. According to the release, WYDOT and crews from Avail...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area to close after Labor Day

MOOSE, Wyo. — Several planned temporary closures including the Moose-Wilson closure, are set to take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvement projects get underway. One of these closures will occur at the Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area. The tentative schedule...
MOOSE, WY
City
Jackson, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Eagle, fish, magpie oh my!

JACKSON, Wyo. — Rafter J resident Dawn Ruser Lotshaw snapped photos Wednesday morning of an eagle feeding on a fish while a magpie waited in the wings for the chance at scraps. Lotshaw said the ponds in Rafter J were recently restocked with fish. “This magpie wanted part of...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

GTNP road work to cause mid-September closures

MOOSE, Wyo. — In mid-September several roads in Grand Teton National Park will temporarily close for improvements. Improvements will occur on Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. Jenny Lake Scenic Drive. The Jenny Lake One-way Scenic Drive will be...
MOOSE, WY
buckrail.com

Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre revitalized

VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley cultural and historical landmark, Pierre’s Theatre, formerly Pierre’s Playhouse, has been revitalized for another chapter of entertainment. Pierre’s first opened in 1941 as the 225-seat “New Paramount Theater,” and in 1950 simply became known as “Paramount Theatre.” In 1963 the building...
VICTOR, ID
buckrail.com

Mountain Studio Manager | Jackson Hole, WY

Stio® is a mountain apparel brand that designs, develops and sells beautiful, functional, and innovative apparel infused with the soul of the mountain lifestyle. With headquarters in Jackson, Wyoming, Stio draws inspiration from the surrounding Teton Range and offers product via Stio.com, catalog and its Mountain Studio® retail locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Park City, Utah. Boulder, Colorado, Freeport, Maine, plus soon Bend, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Library opens public comment period on study, meeting space policies

JACKSON, Wyo. — A public comment period has opened for two proposed Teton County Library policies regarding study rooms and meeting spaces. The comment period will remain open until Friday, Oct. 14. At the August Library Board meeting, Library Director Kip Roberson recommended creating two separate policies – one...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Old Bill’s Fun Run returns!

JACKSON, Wyo. — Old Bill’s Fun Run is back for 2022!. On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., Old Bill’s Fun Run will take place in person at a new location: the playing fields at Jackson Elementary School on Willow Street. Old Bill’s will include a 5K...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Silent disco at library aims to boost mental health

JACKSON, Wyo. — Shh! It never gets noisy in the library, even on disco night. In an effort to boost mental health, community members of all ages are invited to don headphones and dance to the beats of multiple DJs at a silent disco party next weekend at the Teton County Library.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Jane Goodall to receive Murie Spirit of Conservation Award

JACKSON, Wyo. — World renown conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall, will be in Jackson this month to receive the 2022 Spirit of Conservation Award. Teton Science Schools will host the twelfth annual Spirit of Conservation Awards on Sept. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Established in honor of...
JACKSON, WY
NewsBreak
Public Education
buckrail.com

Tonight: Local nonprofits host Town and County candidate forum

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Tonight, several local nonprofits will host a Town and County Commission Candidate Forum for community members interested in informing their 2022 general election vote. The event will take place in Hansen Hall at St. John’s Church at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
TETON COUNTY, WY

