SNAPPED: Life imitates art outside Museum of Wildlife Art
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday afternoon, a black bear wandered onto the terrace of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Security guard Tim Diaz snapped this photo of the curious visitor before he hightailed it through the Sculpture Trail, through the parking lot and safely back up the butte.
A first look at Spring Gulch
Expect 20-minute delays this week in Snake River Canyon
JACKSON, Wyo. — Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single alternating lane with a pilot car from milepost 127 to 132 in the Snake River Canyon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced this morning. According to the release, WYDOT and crews from Avail...
Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area to close after Labor Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — Several planned temporary closures including the Moose-Wilson closure, are set to take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvement projects get underway. One of these closures will occur at the Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area. The tentative schedule...
SNAPPED: Eagle, fish, magpie oh my!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Rafter J resident Dawn Ruser Lotshaw snapped photos Wednesday morning of an eagle feeding on a fish while a magpie waited in the wings for the chance at scraps. Lotshaw said the ponds in Rafter J were recently restocked with fish. “This magpie wanted part of...
GTNP road work to cause mid-September closures
MOOSE, Wyo. — In mid-September several roads in Grand Teton National Park will temporarily close for improvements. Improvements will occur on Jenny Lake Scenic Drive, the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Access Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road. Jenny Lake Scenic Drive. The Jenny Lake One-way Scenic Drive will be...
Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre revitalized
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley cultural and historical landmark, Pierre’s Theatre, formerly Pierre’s Playhouse, has been revitalized for another chapter of entertainment. Pierre’s first opened in 1941 as the 225-seat “New Paramount Theater,” and in 1950 simply became known as “Paramount Theatre.” In 1963 the building...
Library opens public comment period on study, meeting space policies
JACKSON, Wyo. — A public comment period has opened for two proposed Teton County Library policies regarding study rooms and meeting spaces. The comment period will remain open until Friday, Oct. 14. At the August Library Board meeting, Library Director Kip Roberson recommended creating two separate policies – one...
Old Bill’s Fun Run returns!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Old Bill’s Fun Run is back for 2022!. On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., Old Bill’s Fun Run will take place in person at a new location: the playing fields at Jackson Elementary School on Willow Street. Old Bill’s will include a 5K...
Silent disco at library aims to boost mental health
JACKSON, Wyo. — Shh! It never gets noisy in the library, even on disco night. In an effort to boost mental health, community members of all ages are invited to don headphones and dance to the beats of multiple DJs at a silent disco party next weekend at the Teton County Library.
Jane Goodall to receive Murie Spirit of Conservation Award
JACKSON, Wyo. — World renown conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall, will be in Jackson this month to receive the 2022 Spirit of Conservation Award. Teton Science Schools will host the twelfth annual Spirit of Conservation Awards on Sept. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Established in honor of...
Tonight: Local nonprofits host Town and County candidate forum
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Tonight, several local nonprofits will host a Town and County Commission Candidate Forum for community members interested in informing their 2022 general election vote. The event will take place in Hansen Hall at St. John’s Church at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
