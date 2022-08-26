Read full article on original website
Ascension Parish considering tax district for road improvements in Hwy. 30 corridor
Ascension Parish government leaders are looking into a new taxing district for the Geismar and Darrow areas, where much of the industrial sector is located, to improve the road system. If approved, property and sales taxes collected within the district would go toward infrastructure improvement projects. The upgraded quality of...
City of Gonzales receives $2.4 million for relocation of Roddy Road water lines
The City of Gonzales has been awarded $2.4 million by the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program to relocate water lines along Roddy Road in anticipation of plans to widen the road and install roundabouts. “The relocation of the water lines is being done along...
Lion Elastomers announces $22 million expansion for Geismar plant
Synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers has invested $22 million to construct a new multi-level production building housing two new finishing lines at its manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana Economic Development announced. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, which supports the supply chains of automobile tire manufacturers...
In Louisiana's signature city, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is under siege
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is under siege as Louisiana's signature city is on pace to be the murder capital of America, garbage collection is cut in half, extravagant travel expenses pile up and a recall petition circulates. "A large portion of the city is very frustrated and very scared,"...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to...
September is National Library Card Sign Up Month
In September, libraries unite in a national effort to ensure all children, and parents or guardians, have a library card. Visit any Ascension Parish Library branch during September to get a library card and take advantage of all that awaits you. Your library card gives you access to books, music, movies, games, and fun ways to learn and explore - like with our Adventure Passes.
Ascension Parish jail fight video posted to social media, prompting investigation
A surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail was released on the social media platform Instagram. WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge published a 10-second video which appears to show individuals dressed in orange fighting over a door. The television station reported that the sheriff's office released a statement...
Dutchtown Middle, Primary schools lockdown lifted; Ascension deputies investigating
Ascension Parish Schools announced Dutchtown Middle and Primary schools were on lockdown for a law enforcement investigation after a threat was called in to the middle school. Everyone is safe, and the threat was determined to be false, according to the announcement. In an update as of 10:52 a.m., the...
Judge pauses lawsuit against D.R. Horton that claims house can't withstand humidity
A Baton Rouge judge has paused a lawsuit that alleges a Youngsville couple's D.R. Horton home was built improperly to wait for an appeals court to decide whether the lawsuit should instead head to an arbitrator. The ruling, which puts a halt on things like discovery and depositions, came as...
Juvenile arrested on auto theft charge reportedly fled from State Police in Prairieville
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Aug. 23 in connection with an investigation into an automobile theft and a vehicle pursuit with Louisiana State Police in Prairieville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle being stolen while the owner was inside a business in Plattenville.
Detectives arrest juvenile for false claims regarding Dutchtown school threat
A 12-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the false claim of a school shooting at Dutchtown Middle School. According to a news release, he has charged with terrorizing and was booked into a juvenile detention center. The parish does not have a detention center for juveniles who are...
Where Brian Kelly said LSU football roster is similar to Notre Dame's - and where it's deeper
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly may have left Notre Dame for LSU football, but it doesn't mean the former Fighting Irish coach doesn't follow his former team. Kelly gave a scouting report Wednesday during his first SEC teleconference ahead of the Tigers' season opener on Sunday (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC) against Florida State at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Brian Kelly could have been president. Instead he became a college football coach.
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly's friends knew he would either be president of the United States or a football coach. As a political science major, he was always organizing, communicating and leading projects on campus at Assumption University – a small, Catholic, liberal arts school in Worcester, Massachusetts, just an hour outside of Boston.
