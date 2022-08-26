ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lion Elastomers announces $22 million expansion for Geismar plant

Synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers has invested $22 million to construct a new multi-level production building housing two new finishing lines at its manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana Economic Development announced. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, which supports the supply chains of automobile tire manufacturers...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

September is National Library Card Sign Up Month

In September, libraries unite in a national effort to ensure all children, and parents or guardians, have a library card. Visit any Ascension Parish Library branch during September to get a library card and take advantage of all that awaits you. Your library card gives you access to books, music, movies, games, and fun ways to learn and explore - like with our Adventure Passes.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Where Brian Kelly said LSU football roster is similar to Notre Dame's - and where it's deeper

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly may have left Notre Dame for LSU football, but it doesn't mean the former Fighting Irish coach doesn't follow his former team. Kelly gave a scouting report Wednesday during his first SEC teleconference ahead of the Tigers' season opener on Sunday (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC) against Florida State at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Break
Politics
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Brian Kelly could have been president. Instead he became a college football coach.

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly's friends knew he would either be president of the United States or a football coach. As a political science major, he was always organizing, communicating and leading projects on campus at Assumption University – a small, Catholic, liberal arts school in Worcester, Massachusetts, just an hour outside of Boston.
BATON ROUGE, LA

