CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is facing four felonies, including a kidnapping charge, after he allegedly picked up a woman in his car and refused to let her out. According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daquairus Black picked up a woman in his car Aug. 27. The victim later told police that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and walked away from their Minneapolis hotel, and once she was a few blocks away, got into a parked car that she thought was a rideshare vehicle.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO