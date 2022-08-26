Read full article on original website
Related
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Cell phone robbery investigation reveals 100 downtown Minneapolis victims in last 10 months
MINNEAPOLIS — More than 100 people have had their cell phones stolen downtown — just like the son of a former metro police chief in July — in just the last 10 months, according to court documents. Jamarcus Tucker is now charged along with Kevron Williams-Gray in...
Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The vide above originally aired on KARE 11 on Aug. 11, 2022. Two men accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America, prompting an hours-long lockdown and nationwide manhunt, are back in Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster. Jail records show...
Man arrested after standoff in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. — Eagan police say a man is in custody after a nine-hour standoff with officers on Sunday. The suspect, a 33-year-old Eagan man, is currently in the Dakota County Jail pending charges, police said Monday. He's expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at noon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods
The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods. According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.
Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who officials believe was under the influence exchanged gunfire with security guards outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Monday morning, damaging two buildings on the campus. According to Allina Health, no patients or staff were injured when an armed man, who was "observed to be...
Minneapolis man charged with kidnapping woman, leading police on 124 mph chase
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is facing four felonies, including a kidnapping charge, after he allegedly picked up a woman in his car and refused to let her out. According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daquairus Black picked up a woman in his car Aug. 27. The victim later told police that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and walked away from their Minneapolis hotel, and once she was a few blocks away, got into a parked car that she thought was a rideshare vehicle.
Missing 9-month-old boy found safe, mother charged with kidnapping
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A toddler reported abducted and missing in Shakopee has been found safe, sheriff's officials confirmed early Wednesday. The child's non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, has been charged with kidnapping. Law enforcement said the 9-month-old boy was taken from protective custody at the Scott County Government...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff
EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan. Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
BCA issues missing person alert for 9-month-old in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public's help in finding a toddler reported missing in Shakopee. Officials identified the child as 9-month-old Jahki Forester, who they say was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants. Police suspect the boy could be...
Twin Cities family reeling after crash kills young father, two kids
ST PAUL, Minn — A Twin Cities family is reeling after a tragic car crash in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon killed a young father and two of his children, leaving relatives to face thousands of dollars in funeral expenses and medical bills. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30-year-old St. Paul man dies days after being stabbed in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Editor's Note: The following story contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. A 61-year-old Maplewood man now faces two second-degree murder charges after a 30-year-old man who he allegedly stabbed late last month died, local officials said in a news release. According to the City of...
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m....
Fire damages historic Stevens House in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A piece of Minneapolis history suffered significant damage from an overnight fire Tuesday. Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers confirms that Minneapolis fire crews were called to the John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park just before 5 a.m. on reports of a fire. Sommers reports that the...
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Wednesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The crowds at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn. Read on for a look at the guests who swung by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Senior residents evacuated from high-rise apartment fire
MINNEAPOLIS — Residents of a senior apartment complex were evacuated after fire broke out in their high-rise building Wednesday morning. Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) crews were dispatched to the Nokomis Square Coooperative on the 5000 block of 35th Ave. S around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a fire. MFD says when engines arrived there was heavy black smoke billowing from the first-floor of the multi-story residential building.
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
Man seriously burned in Crystal house explosion
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — A man was seriously burned in a house explosion Sunday in Crystal, local police say. The Crystal Police Department said officers and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District responded to a house explosion on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North in Crystal around noon. When crews arrived, they found a man inside the home seriously burned. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown at this time.
Longtime Lake Street business closing doors after more than a century
MINNEAPOLIS — "My grandfather started it in 1907, he came across from Germany in the late 1890's," Owner Janet Schatzlein said. Schatzlein Saddle Shop has called Lake Street home for 115 years. The walls still hold the family's history and the neighborhoods. "Their were bridal paths around Lake of...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 1