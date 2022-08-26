ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man arrested after standoff in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. — Eagan police say a man is in custody after a nine-hour standoff with officers on Sunday. The suspect, a 33-year-old Eagan man, is currently in the Dakota County Jail pending charges, police said Monday. He's expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at noon.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods

The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods. According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis man charged with kidnapping woman, leading police on 124 mph chase

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is facing four felonies, including a kidnapping charge, after he allegedly picked up a woman in his car and refused to let her out. According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daquairus Black picked up a woman in his car Aug. 27. The victim later told police that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and walked away from their Minneapolis hotel, and once she was a few blocks away, got into a parked car that she thought was a rideshare vehicle.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Missing 9-month-old boy found safe, mother charged with kidnapping

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A toddler reported abducted and missing in Shakopee has been found safe, sheriff's officials confirmed early Wednesday. The child's non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, has been charged with kidnapping. Law enforcement said the 9-month-old boy was taken from protective custody at the Scott County Government...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

BCA issues missing person alert for 9-month-old in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public's help in finding a toddler reported missing in Shakopee. Officials identified the child as 9-month-old Jahki Forester, who they say was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants. Police suspect the boy could be...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Fire damages historic Stevens House in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A piece of Minneapolis history suffered significant damage from an overnight fire Tuesday. Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers confirms that Minneapolis fire crews were called to the John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park just before 5 a.m. on reports of a fire. Sommers reports that the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Senior residents evacuated from high-rise apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS — Residents of a senior apartment complex were evacuated after fire broke out in their high-rise building Wednesday morning. Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) crews were dispatched to the Nokomis Square Coooperative on the 5000 block of 35th Ave. S around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a fire. MFD says when engines arrived there was heavy black smoke billowing from the first-floor of the multi-story residential building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man seriously burned in Crystal house explosion

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — A man was seriously burned in a house explosion Sunday in Crystal, local police say. The Crystal Police Department said officers and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District responded to a house explosion on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North in Crystal around noon. When crews arrived, they found a man inside the home seriously burned. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown at this time.
CRYSTAL, MN
KARE 11

