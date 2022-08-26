Read full article on original website
whby.com
Appleton extends bidding deadline for Library project
APPLETON, Wis–The city of Appleton is extending the bidding period for construction of the new public library by another three weeks. The city will now accept bids through September 20th. Initial bids on the project have far exceeded the original price tag of 40-million dollars, forcing the Library Board...
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
whby.com
whby.com
Appleton names first female police chief
APPLETON — The city of Appleton makes history with the selection of a new Police Chief. Assistant Chief Polly Olson will be promoted to the position when current Chief Todd Thomas retires in January. Olson has been with Appleton P-D since 2001–working up from school resource officer, to head of investigations, and then Assistant Chief last year. She says she looks forward to making the police department more diverse as the community grows.
whby.com
Beware of providing too much information in “1st Day of School” photos
APPLETON, Wis–Appleton Police warn families to be careful when sharing “first day of school” photos on social media. According to police, the photos often reveal information about a child that parents may not want others to see. Police recommend leaving off information from a post such as...
whby.com
Suspect sought in Wrightstown tool thefts
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI — Wrightstown Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect in thefts of construction tools. Police say a man dressed in hard hat, high-visibility vest and slides for footwear entered several construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials on Golf Course Drive around 7:00 PM August 27th. The suspect took a number of cordless tools and left the scene in a silver four-door Nissan, with hubcaps on the drivers side and no hubcaps on the passenger side. The vehicle also has damage to the back passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wrightstown Police at 920-532-6007.
whby.com
Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh correctional facility recaptured
OSHKOSH, Wis–An inmate who walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center is back in custody. Michael Blake was captured in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Blake walked away from the minimum security WCC north of Oshkosh on Monday. A woman believed to help him in his escape, Jamie Jo Misevicz, was located earlier in the day.
whby.com
Woman charged with murder and dismemberment of her boyfriend changes to insanity plea
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering her boyfriend is claiming insanity. Taylor Schabusiness changes her plea to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Third Degree Sexual Assault to “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.”
whby.com
Fond du Lac homicide suspect makes initial court appearance
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Bond is set at $1 million cash for a Fond du Lac man accused of killing another man. Timothy Brown is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says...
