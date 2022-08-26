WRIGHTSTOWN, WI — Wrightstown Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect in thefts of construction tools. Police say a man dressed in hard hat, high-visibility vest and slides for footwear entered several construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials on Golf Course Drive around 7:00 PM August 27th. The suspect took a number of cordless tools and left the scene in a silver four-door Nissan, with hubcaps on the drivers side and no hubcaps on the passenger side. The vehicle also has damage to the back passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wrightstown Police at 920-532-6007.

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO