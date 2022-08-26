Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Shaquille O’Neal Has Bought a Permanent Residence Outside of Dallas as the Lakers Star Expands His Chicken Empire to North Texas
Shaquille O'Neal has had great success with his Big Chicken restaurants and he's now expanding to North Texas, where he's just bought a permanent residence outside of Dallas.
FC Dallas and H-E-B announce new partnership
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - FC Dallas and Texas grocer H-E-B announced a multi-year partnership on Aug. 25. H-E-B was named the club's official and exclusive grocery store. The grocer will also serve as the presenting partner of FC Dallas' upcoming match against Real Salt Lake on Aug. 27 during the club's inaugural Nonprofit Night.During halftime of Saturday's match, H-E-B will donate $10,000 to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation. FC Dallas will also make a donation on behalf of H-E-B of 500 non-perishable food items to Frisco Family Services for every save a Dallas goalkeeper makes during the match. "H-E-B is an iconic...
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
Country Music Star Miranda Lambert Had The Most Texas Weekend Ever In Her Home State (PHOTOS)
Gathering up all your best friends and staying in a small Texas town for a weekend is basically a Texan's rite of passage, and it's no different for the celebrities born here. Country music star Miranda Lambert, who has long moved on from the Lone Star State for Tennessee, recently visited Greune, TX with some of her besties for what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. She even called it her "favorite place on earth" on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston
Everything Shaquille O'Neal does is big. So it was no surprise that when he decided to launch a fast-casual chicken franchise, it would be called Big Chicken. The basketball legend, who recently moved to Dallas, has announced that he will be opening the first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston. Shaq's store will be located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, close to El Tiempo on South Gessner Road.
Texas Recruiting Visitor List for ULM/Alabama
Here's the early recruiting visitor lists for the UL-Monroe and Alabama games in Austin over the next few weeks. We'll be updating these lists accordingly.
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
A Texan visits the Twin Cities
Visit Minneapolis to see what it's like when a city has clean streets and sidewalks … and widespread composting. Here are some non-expert tips from a Texan's visit: Catch a game. We went for baseball at Target Field, but Target Center — home to Minnesota's NBA and WNBA team — is just across the street. Plus, the Vikings play downtown too, and it's easily accessible on public transit.The Rangers pulled off three wins in Minneapolis after a tumultuous week of leadership changes in the club. And Twins fans were perfectly nice about it. Eat a Jucy Lucy. This tip on...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0