ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

FOUND: Florence police searching for 21-year-old

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLxgi_0hWuwKgK00

The Florence Police Department has canceled this alert.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Ariana Caylin Ledbetter, 21, was last seen on Aug. 26 at 11:20 a.m. on Poplar Street in Florence. She may be living with a condition that could impair her judgment.

Man charged with murder after running over woman at Decatur Walmart

Ledbetter is a black woman who is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 155 pounds and 5’2″.

She was last seen driving a gray 2006 Honda Civic with an Alabama license plate number 8113BH7.

If you have any information regarding her location, please contact the Florence Police Department (256) 760-6610.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WAFF

Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Decatur Walmart#Honda#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Attorneys push to set aside Blakely conviction

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely have requested that the conviction and sentencing order be set aside. The decision comes after it was discovered that the judge in Blakely’s trial was inactive at the time of the ruling. The judge, Pam Baschab, received a letter on January 29, before […]
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy