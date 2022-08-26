FOUND: Florence police searching for 21-year-old
The Florence Police Department has canceled this alert.
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.
Ariana Caylin Ledbetter, 21, was last seen on Aug. 26 at 11:20 a.m. on Poplar Street in Florence. She may be living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
Ledbetter is a black woman who is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 155 pounds and 5’2″.
She was last seen driving a gray 2006 Honda Civic with an Alabama license plate number 8113BH7.
If you have any information regarding her location, please contact the Florence Police Department (256) 760-6610.
