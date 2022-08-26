ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal shooting in Oyster Point stemmed from road rage; Norfolk man charged

By Brett Hall, Brian Reese
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in a Newport News parking lot, investigators say was sparked by a case of road rage.

Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at 1:26 p.m. Friday, and located the gunshot victim in the parking lot at the Oyster Point Plaza shopping center.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter. Initially, police released that the victim was a man, but a police spokesperson confirmed to WAVY that the Medical Examiner has identified the victim as a female.

Photos from a WAVY viewer show crime scene tape up at the shopping center, which includes a Food Lion and other businesses.

The investigation determined the occupants of two vehicles were involved in a case of road rage that began on the road and ended up in the parking lot, where the shooting happened.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence, police charged 22-year-old As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, of Norfolk, in connection with this incident. Abdul-Aziz is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested late Friday night and is being held at the Newport News City Jail, police said.

    Newport News police investigate a homicide in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road on August 26, 2022 (WAVY viewer photo)
    Newport News police investigate a homicide in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road on August 26, 2022 (WAVY viewer photo)

Several witnesses say they saw the two “going at it” driving north on Warwick Boulevard, according to Assistant Police Chief Mike Grinstead. Eventually the two vehicles ended up in the parking lot in front of discount cleaners. An employee of the cleaners said the two men got out of the cars and began yelling and screaming at each other before a gunshot was fired.

“It’s a situation where anger, frustration and instead of de-escalating and just leaving or separating. Now a firearm is produced and shots fired,” Police Chief Steve Drew said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage from the shopping center and nearby roadways.

“It’s another loss of life in any of that is horrific and tragic,” Drew said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

** Correction: Newport News Police reported Friday that the victim in this incident was a man. On Saturday, WAVY confirmed the Medical Examiner identified the victim as a woman.

MaybeMe
2d ago

Sad and pointless. You should never try to get ‘pay back’ from someone driving recklessly. Let it go and be thankful you are alive. People have gone loco out there over the most stupid things!! Now 2 families are destroyed.

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Oyster Point#Norfolk#Newport News#The Medical Examiner#A Food Lion
