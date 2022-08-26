Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
Marvel Just Made the Spider-Verse Even Crazier
Marvel has been exploring the Spider-verse concept for years at this point, even teasing the end of it all later this year with a new series from Dan Slott, but ahead of that they've gone ahead and expanded it in a big way. This week saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special 60th anniversary issue of the landmark title that first game the world Spider-Man. The giant-sized one shot features a series of self-contained stories celebrating the Friendly Neighborhood superhero and the story by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto has blown open the Spider-Verse in a unique manor.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cut a Mr. Fantastic Credits Scene
In another timeline, there is a version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which featured a post-credits scene involving the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic. As the story goes, Mr. Fantastic was shredded by Wanda Maximoff in the Strange sequel and Charlize Theron made a debut in the post-credits scene as Clea. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron actually had a very different vision for the credits scene early on and it involved a Mr. Fantastic which was still alive after the events of the film.
Fantastic Four Will Make or Break Marvel Studios
These days, you don't have to go too far to find someone talking about the Fantastic Four reboot. You open up Twitter and see one tweet on its way to being viral over the fan-casting of an actor you hoped to never see step foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You jump over to Instagram, only to see a fan rendering of what Seth Rogen could look like as The Thing, quickly filing it away right beside the Danny Devito-as-Wolverine pieces. Yet, there's still a hope and wonder bubbling inside of you as you think of what could become of the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. Hope and wonder, that is, until the dread starts creeping in.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime
Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and its return to theaters has reminded fans worldwide why Goku never goes out of style. The show's latest film is a box-office hit, and with its manga taking a short hiatus, all eyes are on the anime's future. After all, it has been years since our favorite Saiyans commanded the small screen, and a recent update from one animator has fans begging for an anime revival.
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
My Hero Academia Launches One Villain's Risky Suicide Mission
My Hero Academia's Final Arc is underway, with the last war between heroes and villains certain to have some major casualties before Hero Society's fate is decided. In previous chapters, each of the heroes, young and old, has been given unique challenges and opponents to overcome, with number one and two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, battling against All For One. In the latest Shonen manga's chapter, it seems that one villain is putting everything on the line and might not make it to the series finale alive.
Game of Thrones Star Offers Advice to House of the Dragon Cast
With the launch of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, fans are returning to the world of the long-running HBO series that broke records and ultimately fractured the fan base with a divisive final season. Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei from 2011 until 2019 on Game of Thrones, wished the cast of the spinoff well in a new interview, in which she suggested they prepare themselves for the magnitude of what is about to happen to their careers. The Game of Thrones fans, she suggested, are amazing...but they're also a little....extra.
Hocus Pocus 2 Director Teases Honoring Binx in a "Fun" Way
The first teaser for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 featured an adorable black cat, leading some fans to think the spirit of Thackery Binx could be returning in feline form, and while it has since been confirmed that Binx is largely absent from the adventure, director Anne Fletcher recently confirmed that the character will still be addressed in a "fun" way. While the sequel has revived the Sanderson sisters as well as the zombified Billy Butcherson, the sequel seems to be shifting focus to a new generation of characters, with the heroes of the original film confirmed to be absent from the new film. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
Dalíland Director Comments on Ezra Miller Allegations
Ezra Miller, best known for their roles in Zack Snyder's Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts series of films, will not be appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival when their latest movie, Dalíland, makes its premiere. The director of the film thinks that's for the best, and wants Miller to focus on their mental health following a series of high profile arrests and allegations made against the actor. Mary Harron priased Miller's performance as a young Salvador Dalí, opposite Iron Man 3 star Ben Kingsley as an older version of the acclaimed artist (and the film's lead).
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Happy
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unique in that its Stands and characters will often be named after famous musicians, bands, and/or songs throughout each Joestar generation. Such is the case with the latest episodes in the story of Stone Ocean as Jolyne Cujohn continues her journey through Green Dolphin Street Prison. Some of these names, in the past, have had to be changed to avoid copyright issues but it seems that one change has rubbed several fans the wrong way with Stone Ocean's comeback.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
