TechCrunch
Truecaller’s iOS update aims to improve call and spam detection
The update comes on the heels of some welcome news for the app from the country’s Supreme Court regarding its handling of user data and privacy. Back in March, an investigation alleged that the platform’s datasets were “comprised of details which have been collected without consent.” Just yesterday, however, the Court announced that it would decline to hear the case, effectively closing the door on the matter (for now, at least).
TechCrunch
Zenly is still hugely popular, so why’s Snap shutting it down?
The reasons for Snap’s massive scaling back exercise are perhaps obvious, as it’s the same economic reasons why countless other businesses have laid off workers this year — the company said the cuts could save it $500 million in costs annually. The markets seemed to like the news, too, with Snap’s shares jumping around 15% at one point yesterday when it announced the cutbacks, before settling at around 9% up over the previous day’s closing price.
TechCrunch
Google workers protest $1.2B Project Nimbus contract with Israeli military
“We are proud that Google Cloud has been selected by the Israeli government to provide public cloud services to help digitally transform the country,” Google spokesperson Shannon Newberry told TechCrunch. “The project includes making Google Cloud Platform available to government agencies for everyday workloads such as finance, healthcare, transportation, and education, but it is not directed to highly sensitive or classified workloads.”
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its standalone Gaming app in October
“Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app,” the notice reads. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched.”
TechCrunch
What we expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event
As ever, there may be one or two wildcards at the event. It will be interesting to see precisely how much Apple ends up announcing next week. The company was more than happy to spread announcements across events, in the two+ years when everything suddenly went online. The simple truth is it’s a lot easier to ask people to drop everything to cover your event when it involves sitting in front of a computer instead of flying across the U.S. This one, on the other hand, is most likely going to be worth the flight (I mean, I hope — no refunds on the tickets).
TechCrunch
Apple settles lawsuit with developer over App Store rejections and scams
The case had been a high-profile example of developer discontent with Apple’s App Store business. Many developers have become dissatisfied not only with the requirement to pay Apple commissions on their own sales — something Epic Games is suing over currently — but also the how the App Store model itself incentivizes scammers to rip off and profit from legitimate developers’ work. But few take these matters court, as Eleftheriou had done.
TechCrunch
Firewalla launches the Gold Plus, its new 2.5 gigabit firewall
With this addition, Firewalla now offers a full set of products, from the 100 Mbit Red (which is probably too slow for most users at this point) to the $329 Purple, with up to a gigabit of inspection bandwidth — and a few other variants in between and now the Gold Plus at the top end of the line. The regular Firewalla Gold will set you back $485 during the pre-buy phase, but its inspection hardware can handle up to 3 gigabits of data.
TechCrunch
OneSignal lands $50M to automatically optimize SMS, in-app and email campaigns
Beginning as a mobile game studio, OneSignal pivoted to customer engagement when co-founder and CEO George Deglin saw an opportunity to address a perennial challenge in app development: creating an effective push notification pipeline. “There is a huge shift happening in the mobile app industry. Technology and regulatory changes have...
TechCrunch
Reddit acquires contextualization company Spiketrap to boost its ads business
The deal signals Reddit’s growing investment in its advertising business as it aims to make it easier for advertisers to target relevant audiences based on interests. This deal also arrives at a time when Apple’s consumer privacy tools, App Tracking Transparency or ATT, have been impacting the effectiveness of online ads across major tech platforms, like Facebook and Snap, as consumers opt out of ads personalization.
TechCrunch
AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt
If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
TechCrunch
This dating app fought scammers with bots… hilarity ensued
As a platform, Filter Off is a video-first dating app, launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns. As dating shifted from bars and galleries and picnics to being more chat- and video-first, the company took off, offering virtual speed-dating events around various topics; Harry Potter date night, dog lovers date night, New York City date night — you name it. The platform has hundreds of thousands of users, and as its popularity grew with humans looking for love, the founders discovered that it attracted a second set of people as well — humans looking for money.
TechCrunch
YouTube is testing a new way for select creators to promote their content
“We’ve heard that creators want more tools to help grow their channel and reach a wider audience, so we are testing a simpler end-to-end workflow in Studio instead of through Google Ads,” the company says. “If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see a new ‘Promotions’ tab in the Content page of Studio.”
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone next month, following tests in the US and Canada
The company said it initially invested in Neighborhoods because it saw how popular local content was on its platform. But ultimately, Facebook realized the best way to move forward in this area was to allow people to continue to use Facebook Groups, as they had been doing. First quietly tested...
TechCrunch
Slack gains new automation features, including conditional logic for workflows
Slack’s increased investment in automation comes as no-code development tools, which let users build apps and pipelines without having to learn programming, grow in popularity. Nearly 60% of all custom apps — including automations — are now built outside the IT department, according to a survey by 451 Research and FileMaker. Of those, 30% are built by employees with either limited or no technical development skills, the survey found.
TechCrunch
Block’s Cash App will now let users pay online beyond the Square network
The company has partnered with American Eagle, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger, Finish Line and JD Sports for the launch with more merchants like Romwe, Savage x Fenty, SHEIN, thredUP and Wish coming to follow in the coming months. Users can either explore discounts and promotions offered by these brands from the...
TechCrunch
Drop launches the Sense75, its first new in-house keyboard since 2020
As the name implies, this is a 75% keyboard, meaning you get the full set of function and arrow keys, as well as three buttons on the right side (by default, these are delete, page up and page down) and, as has become standard these days, a knob. They’re are RGB LEDs, of course, including underside diffusers that will create what Drop calls a “visually appealing halo’ and, of course, hot-swap sockets so you can easily change out your switches. The keyboard will support customization through QMK and VIA to adapt it to your typing needs.
TechCrunch
Fairmarkit’s AI-fueled platform delivers autonomous procurement sourcing
Today, the company announced a $35.6 million Series C, the kind of investment that’s been harder to come by this year in a tightening VC environment. Fairmarkit co-founder and CEO Kevin Frechette says that legacy players like Oracle and SAP have tended to dominate the industry up until now, concentrating on the largest purchases with what he calls “clunky and manual” systems. He and his co-founders saw an opportunity to innovate around the tail spend space when they launched the company in 2017.
TechCrunch
JBL’s new earbuds have a case with touchscreen, because we don’t have enough displays
That’s right. In the off-chance you didn’t have enough screens in your life, the new earbuds’ case adds another 1.4-inch LED touch display. Users can flick through multiple screens like different watch faces that allow them to manage multimedia playback and shuffle through different noise cancellation modes.
TechCrunch
Instagram tests new features to give users more control over suggested posts
The company will also start testing the ability for users to choose to not see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtag. Instagram notes that whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant or have moved on from something you used to like, this new functionality can be used to stop seeing content that you don’t find interesting anymore.
TechCrunch
Falkon closes $16M round to automate sales workflows and analyses
Akmal started Falkon in 2020 alongside Josh Zana and Aakash Kambuj as an “augmented analytics” company with the goal of improving business operations through analysis and automation. They’d all three worked together on the OneDrive team at Microsoft and went on to spend time at Dropbox, Amazon, Amperity, Code.org and Zulily. Akmal was the VP of product and engineering at Code.org and the head of product at Amperity, while Kambuj previously headed engineering at Dropbox’s search team. Zana, meanwhile, was a senior software developer at Amazon working on the Fire TV line of devices.
