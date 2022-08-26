ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
The Guardian

The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time

I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
The Daily South

Everyone's Asking For Pearl Nails Right Now, But Southern Grandmothers Have Been Doing It Forever

The resurgence of popular beauty looks of decades past—including the original claw clip and its current grip on the younger generation—comes at no surprise to those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers apply makeup or hot rollers in the bathroom mirror. You simply can never top the nostalgia that came with every spritz of hair spray or swipe of lipstick.
Digital Trends

Hurry! This Dyson cordless vacuum is $100 off at Walmart

If you’re searching for cordless vacuum deals because you need help in maintaining a clean home, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dyson vacuum cleaners. They’re powerful and reliable, but they don’t come cheap, so Dyson deals like Walmart’s $100 discount for the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner are always in high demand. This offer, which brings the vacuum’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400, will surely draw the attention of a lot of shoppers, so you better hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
CNET

Save Up to $250 On a Premium Samsung Tablet Today Only at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets, and earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can pick one up for as much as $250 off the usual price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model or $250 on the 512GB model -- dropping the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
Mic

40 clever, cheap ideas to make your home look better

Something about having a stylish, organized home just feels good. Gorgeous accent walls, a tidy kitchen, and a cozy bedroom can make a world of difference when it comes to being in a good mood after a full day of work. But if you aren’t sure how to decorate, don’t worry. I’ve come up with a ton of clever, cheap ideas that can make any home look better.
