Read full article on original website
Related
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time
I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
RELATED PEOPLE
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
Interior designers reveal 17 popular trends they wish would disappear
From all-white interiors to accent walls, here are some of the most popular home trends that interior designers wish people would stop following.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
REI's popular padded lawn chair is now less than $25
Save 75% on sturdy and comfy outdoor seating.
The Daily South
Everyone's Asking For Pearl Nails Right Now, But Southern Grandmothers Have Been Doing It Forever
The resurgence of popular beauty looks of decades past—including the original claw clip and its current grip on the younger generation—comes at no surprise to those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers apply makeup or hot rollers in the bathroom mirror. You simply can never top the nostalgia that came with every spritz of hair spray or swipe of lipstick.
Shop Best Buy for 50+ early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire
Best Buy is offering a collection of early Labor Day deals on powerful tech from Bose, Keurig and so much more.
This mini hand vacuum will clean up every crumb in your car for $15
The kit includes attachments for detailing, a carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Hurry! This Dyson cordless vacuum is $100 off at Walmart
If you’re searching for cordless vacuum deals because you need help in maintaining a clean home, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dyson vacuum cleaners. They’re powerful and reliable, but they don’t come cheap, so Dyson deals like Walmart’s $100 discount for the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner are always in high demand. This offer, which brings the vacuum’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400, will surely draw the attention of a lot of shoppers, so you better hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
It is our necks that give away our age first – so we put neck creams to the test and here’s what we found
WE all look after our faces. But it is our necks and decolletage that will give away our age first. Many beauty experts call this the “forgotten zone”. The thin skin on the neck needs special protection. Today I put neck creams to the test. . Budget. Q+A 5-HTP...
CNET
Save Up to $250 On a Premium Samsung Tablet Today Only at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets, and earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can pick one up for as much as $250 off the usual price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model or $250 on the 512GB model -- dropping the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
Mic
40 clever, cheap ideas to make your home look better
Something about having a stylish, organized home just feels good. Gorgeous accent walls, a tidy kitchen, and a cozy bedroom can make a world of difference when it comes to being in a good mood after a full day of work. But if you aren’t sure how to decorate, don’t worry. I’ve come up with a ton of clever, cheap ideas that can make any home look better.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
NFL・
Hydrate through your hike with this heavily discounted CamelBak
Save 43% on a durable CamelBak Arete backpack from Amazon.
These military-grade night vision binoculars are over $200 off on Amazon
Turn night into day at the click of a button.
My favorite travel cosmetic case is 25% off during Vera Bradley's Labor Day sale
Take advantage of Vera Bradley's Labor Day sale before it ends.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0