Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries

As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters. Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit. Kelce, 34, had surgery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news

The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Steelers release five to get down to 53 players

The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft

The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?

With the football-following world following the news out of Baltimore regarding a possible new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Broncos quietly secured a seven-year commitment from quarterback Russell Wilson. How will the new Wilson deal affect Jackon’s effort to sign a long-overdue second contract?. It won’t make things...
NFL
NBC Sports

C.J. Goodwin cut, Damone Clark to NFI as Cowboys set 53-man roster

The Cowboys have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. As previously noted, it does not include a kicker or a backup quarterback as the team released kicker Brett Maher and three quarterbacks — Will Grier, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci — on Tuesday. They also parted ways with long snapper Jake McQuaide, but he, Maher and at least one of the quarterbacks are likely to return once the team makes other roster moves.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

This stat about Patriots' 53-man roster might surprise you

The New England Patriots' 53-man roster might change a bit before the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11, but barring any drastic moves, it's going to enter the season as one of the NFL's oldest. According to Spotrac, the Patriots have the second-oldest roster in...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media

After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers

The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic

When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension

Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Eagles find their 3rd quarterback via waiver claim from Saints

The Eagles have found their third quarterback, claiming Notre Dame product Ian Book, who was released at final cuts by the Saints. After Tuesday’s cut deadline, Eagles general Manager Howie Roseman said the Eagles would “for sure” have a third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew on the active roster or practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Patriots add Lynn Bowden to practice squad

One of the Raiders’ many recent draft mistakes will get another chance in New England. Lynn Bowden is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, according to Field Yates of ESPN. At Kentucky, Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing

Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now

I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, give him the advice he needs regarding whether to accept or reject the bottom-line best offer the Ravens make. Whatever the Ravens put on the table, is it better to take it or to play for $23 million in 2022, with no guarantees for 2023?
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine

Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns release Isaac Rochell after claiming Kellen Mond

After adding quarterback Kellen Mond by claiming him off waivers from the Vikings, the Browns needed to make a corresponding move to place him on the 53-man roster. Cleveland announced the team has released veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell. The Browns signed Rochell on April 20 after he’d spent a...
CLEVELAND, OH

