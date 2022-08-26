ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

MCPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting man on lawnmower during police chase

By Emily Hibbitts
 6 days ago

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly evading police and nearly hitting a man on a lawnmower with a vehicle on Thursday.

According to a post from the Mountain City Police Department (MCPD), Sergeant T. Brown saw a vehicle traveling on Roan Creek Road with no visible registration. Brown attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to elude police.

The driver reportedly fled to Rainbow Road, where police stated he went through a residential property and a field and then continued to flee onto Moretz Road. At that point, the MCPD reports he almost struck a civilian who was on a riding lawnmower in a yard.

“Available City and County units responded in an attempt to stop the vehicle, as the suspect had already shown no regard for the welfare or safety of any law enforcement or bystanders,” the post states.

The suspect then arrived at Hancock Road where he got out of the vehicle and began to run from police.

An investigation identified the man as Mario Gonzalez, who reportedly had active warrants at the time of the incident. With the help of citizens and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzalez was apprehended.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with felony evading with risk of death, felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest by foot, possession of schedule VI marijuana and vandalism.

