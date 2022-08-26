Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Observer
All In The Family
August is National Black Business Month and, as quiet as it’s kept, there is a lot to celebrate. Nationally, Black business ownership is up more than 30% from pre-pandemic levels, with Black women among the fastest growing groups. To support Black businesses, Sacramentans need not look further than their...
Sacramento Observer
A reason to trust: Sacramento Community Land Trust aims to put people over profit
(SN&R) – In 2018, Hasta Muerte Coffee, a worker-owned cooperative in Oakland received notice that its building’s owner put the property up for sale and had a pending offer. They worried about the displacement of not only their cooperative, but also the two low-income families that lived upstairs.
Sacramento Observer
Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening
The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location
At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
Comments / 0