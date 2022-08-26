As a physician born and raised in Edgard, I’ve experienced firsthand how jobs and growth have come at the expense of public health in communities like ours. For years, I worked as a doctor in our proud community on the West Bank. I grew up here, nurtured by my family, friends and neighbors. I am a proud graduate of West St. John High School, which has long prepared so many of us for success in St John the Baptist Parish and beyond. But as the West Bank lost jobs over the years, our population declined and high school enrollment diminished. Many of those who graduated have left the West Bank to pursue careers with good wages. Alongside many of you, I fought to keep our school open. I believe that West St. John High School is essential to preserving the West Bank and any chance we have for a prosperous future.

EDGARD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO