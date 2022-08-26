Read full article on original website
SOUTHEAST REGION ECONOMIC PROJECTS, RURAL RESOURCES IN SPOTLIGHT AT SEPT. 7 EVENT
AMITE, La. – Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development will join local partners in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to update stakeholders on the state’s ongoing rural revitalization efforts. The event is the third in a series of events that LED is...
Governor John Bel Edwards joins multiple governors to declare Blood Donation Day September 4th/Tomorrow begins National Blood Donation Week
In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the Vitalant, American Red Cross, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated September 4th, 2022. Louisiana Blood Donation Day and...
Construction of State’s New Women’s Prison is Underway
ST. GABRIEL, La. – In a ceremonial groundbreaking this morning in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc, and several state and local leaders turned dirt on the property where Louisiana’s newest prison is being built. After six years, construction on the highly-anticipated Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW) is underway.
LWFC moves forward with Notice of Intent to require reporting of commercial menhaden harvest
At their meeting today, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) passed a notice of intent to create regulations requiring monthly reporting from the commercial menhaden reduction fishery. The proposed rule is mandated by Act 759 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature. Act 759 requires the LWFC...
LDWF Offering Free Seminar on Squirrel Hunting Skills on Sept. 17
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Hunter Education Section will hold a free beginner’s squirrel hunting seminar Sept. 17 in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to noon at LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road. The seminar, Squirrel Hunting 101, will cover proper equipment needed,...
Students share stories of Hurricane Ida recovery
RESERVE — One year ago, Hurricane Ida barreled through the River Parishes of Louisiana, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. St. John the Baptist Parish was one of the hardest hit, with more than 80% of homes receiving some damage. Many members of the Riverside Academy community were affected. Some still are. A year later, many residents and businesses are still trying to recover. Riverside Academy received more than $3 million in damages. Not all of it is repaired yet. Here are some of our stories.
ESG Practices Conflicting with Louisiana Law, AG Jeff Landry Issues Legal Guidance to State Retirement Systems
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued legal guidance to Legislative leadership and the State retirement boards after a preliminary investigation showed that investment firms BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street may have violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty owed to their investor-clients in Louisiana. This guidance comes just weeks after Attorney General Landry, along with 17 other state attorneys general, launched an investigation into Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings company Morningstar.
Dr. Reggie Ross: With Greenfield, our community has a chance to lead
As a physician born and raised in Edgard, I’ve experienced firsthand how jobs and growth have come at the expense of public health in communities like ours. For years, I worked as a doctor in our proud community on the West Bank. I grew up here, nurtured by my family, friends and neighbors. I am a proud graduate of West St. John High School, which has long prepared so many of us for success in St John the Baptist Parish and beyond. But as the West Bank lost jobs over the years, our population declined and high school enrollment diminished. Many of those who graduated have left the West Bank to pursue careers with good wages. Alongside many of you, I fought to keep our school open. I believe that West St. John High School is essential to preserving the West Bank and any chance we have for a prosperous future.
Salad Depot celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting
LAPLACE — Salad Depot owners Joseph White and Nicole Hayes White celebrated the grand opening of their new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony with St. John Parish officials and the River Region Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, August 24. Salad Depot offers a variety of fresh salads, wraps,...
New restaurant overcomes odds during Ida recovery
LULING — When SANTOS celebrated its grand opening on August 20, 2021, restaurant owners Buddy Boe and Natasha Clement had no idea Hurricane Ida would brew in the Gulf of Mexico just five days later. The entire region was knocked to its knees on August 29, after only four...
LION ELASTOMERS ANNOUNCES $22 MILLION EXPANSION OF GEISMAR PLANT
GEISMAR, La. – Synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers has invested $22 million to construct a new multi-level production building housing two new finishing lines at its manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, which supports the supply chains of automobile tire manufacturers...
SJSO & LFCU partner to ‘Pack the Pirogue’
LAPLACE — Sheriff Mike Tregre and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office were happy to partner once again with Louisiana Federal Credit Union for the Pack the Pirogue campaign to provide school supplies to students in the River Parishes. Sheriff Mike Tregre and deputies Ingrid Perrilloux,...
Baton Rouge Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – KESHAWN KELLY, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TPSO seeks help identifying generator theft suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for stealing a generator from the Tractor Supply in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 27, 2022 around 1:30 PM, an unknown subject walked into the Hammond Tractor Supply on Highway 190...
Meraux Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that CYNTHIA BOWLEY, age 67, of Meraux, was indicted on August 26, 2022 with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2). The indictment alleges...
Sunshine Bridge inspection complete; no lane restrictions
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that inspection and painting on the Sunshine Bridge (LA 70) in St. James Parish are complete. As a result, there are no longer any travel restrictions in place. Permitted loads had been prohibited from crossing while inspections were taking place.
Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Boothville Man Cited For Commercial Fishing Violations in Plaquemines Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Boothville man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23. Agents cited Webley L. Bourgeois, 47, for taking commercial fish without a commercial license and taking commercial fish without a gear license. Bourgeois had his licenses revoked in March of 2021 due to unpaid taxes.
Terrebonne Parish Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – ANTHONY MONREAL-FABELA, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and DIOGO HERNANDEZ, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury. According to court documents, beginning on or about June 14, 2022...
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26
During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
