Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say.

“Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.

The $85 million expansion will include a new restaurant, new retail stores, and six brand-new gates. It will also have a business center, a play area for kids, and a service animal relief area. The first phase of construction, which includes the newly expanded area, should be done by January 2023.

The project will also demolish an outdated section of the airport and re-pave the pick-up and drop-off lane outside the airport with concrete, which officials say will be more durable in Wisconsin winters. This re-paving is expected to be finished by the end of October 2022.

While construction is underway, officials say they recommend getting to the airport a few minutes early when catching a flight.

“Just follow the signs, arrive 5-10 minutes early and you’ll be on your way in no time,” Riechers said.

The airport broke ground on the project last June and is expected to finish it entirely by the end of summer 2023.

