WDEF

Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investing $582 Million in McMinn County

Etowah, TN (Press Release) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced today the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee. Located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site, Piedmont will create 117 new jobs in Etowah through the company’s expansion to Tennessee.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Whataburger coming to Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Whataburger franchise has been inching closer to the Tennessee Valley. Now we learn that a franchise will open in Fort Payne, Alabama. The City Council on Tuesday night approved the sale of land that will be used to build the fast food restaurant.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WDEF

LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
LAFAYETTE, GA
WDEF

Kane Brown Adds U.S. Shows to Upcoming Tour

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you missed him in Chattanooga in May, Tennessee Valley native and country music star Kane Brown has added some new dates to his Drunk or Dreaming tour. The first leg of it is overseas, and kicks off next month in Australia. The newly announced...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County

State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WDEF

Hamilton County, Erlanger sign memo of understanding

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County continues to move forward with Erlanger Medical Center’s transition from public to private. On Monday, both county and Erlanger officials met to sign a memo of understanding, getting Erlanger that much closer to transitioning into a 501 c3 nonprofit. Officials noted the importance...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
TENNESSEE STATE

