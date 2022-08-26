Read full article on original website
WDEF
Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investing $582 Million in McMinn County
Etowah, TN (Press Release) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced today the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee. Located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site, Piedmont will create 117 new jobs in Etowah through the company’s expansion to Tennessee.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
WDEF
Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
WDEF
Whataburger coming to Fort Payne
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Whataburger franchise has been inching closer to the Tennessee Valley. Now we learn that a franchise will open in Fort Payne, Alabama. The City Council on Tuesday night approved the sale of land that will be used to build the fast food restaurant.
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations will employee 150 to 200...
WDEF
LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
WDEF
Kane Brown Adds U.S. Shows to Upcoming Tour
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you missed him in Chattanooga in May, Tennessee Valley native and country music star Kane Brown has added some new dates to his Drunk or Dreaming tour. The first leg of it is overseas, and kicks off next month in Australia. The newly announced...
WDEF
National Overdose Awareness Day: Hamilton Co. Coalition is here to offer help
CHATTANOOGA, Tn (WDEF) – It is National Overdose Awareness Day, and the Hamilton County Coalition is making an effort to recognize and remember those effected on a local level. There have been more than 38-hundred overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year. There were...
WDEF
New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County
State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
WDEF
Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was...
WDEF
Hamilton County, Erlanger sign memo of understanding
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County continues to move forward with Erlanger Medical Center’s transition from public to private. On Monday, both county and Erlanger officials met to sign a memo of understanding, getting Erlanger that much closer to transitioning into a 501 c3 nonprofit. Officials noted the importance...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Tennessee hunting and trapping season start dates
Fall is the time of year hunters can pursue their favorite game. Here's a look at when open season starts for squirrels, birds, deer and more.
WDEF
Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co Schools confirm mom's claim that bus dropped her daughter off at wrong stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother says that a bus driver dropped her 6-year-old daughter off at the wrong stop. Monday Hamilton County Schools confirmed this. Vanessa feared the worst when her daughter was driven home by a stranger who saw her walking alone. "You can't help but...
WBIR
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
There are two main kinds of fire ants in Tennessee. Their stings can cause medical problems and they are tough to eradicate, according to UT.
WTVC
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee
HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
