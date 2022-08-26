State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.

MCMINN COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO