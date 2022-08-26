General Motors’ Buick brand performed well in the 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) conducted by J.D. Power, mirroring its performance from 2021. The J.D. Power China IQS aims to identify the automotive brands and models that offer the highest degree of perceived initial quality. The results of this year’s China IQS are based on the survey responses of 3,914 new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicles between June 2021 and March 2022. Participants were asked to rank their vehicle on 218 problem symptoms across nine specific categories, including exterior, interior, infotainment system, seats, driving experience, driving assistance, powertrain, climate and features, controls and displays. Each brand is then given a score based on the problems experienced per 100 vehicles sold (PP100).

