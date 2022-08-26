Read full article on original website
SVE Announces 2023 Sport Edition Supercharged GMC Yukon
New Jersey-based tuning company Specialty Vehicle Engineering has released details on its supercharged tuning upgrade kits for the 2023 model-year GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL full-size SUVs. SVE offers two separate supercharged tuning upgrade kits for the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. The less powerful of these two...
2022 And 2023 Chevy Silverado Units Built Without Hood Insulator
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the light-duty pickup, with the subsequent 2023 model year debuting several important changes. Now, GM Authority has learned that some units of the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 are currently being built without hood insulators. According to GM Authority...
2023 Chevy Camaro Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is offered as the eighth model year for the current sixth generation, introducing several important changes compared to the 2022 Chevy Camaro. Now, the official 2023 Chevy Camaro online configurator is live, giving fans and potential customers an opportunity to spec theirs as they see fit.
2022 Cadillac XT5 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM was forced to remove heated and ventilated seats from certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT5 models as part of its efforts to weather the semiconductor chip shortage. However, with the chip supply improving, GM has now begun retrofitting XT5 vehicles affected by these measures with heated and ventilated seats as part of a Customer Satisfaction Program.
Sport Variant Of Full-Size Chevy Blazer By Flat Out Autos Unveiled
Earlier this year, an Arkansas-based shop called Flat Out Autos announced it would build a modern-day GMC Jimmy based on the current-generation GMC Sierra pickup, releasing a series of teaser images of the custom SUV. Now, this same company has confirmed it will be producing a sporty Chevy Blazer version of the two-door truck, which will be based on the Chevy Silverado 1500.
Chevy Truck Month Promotion In September 2022
Chevrolet has unveiled a new promotion for Chevy Truck Month, which offers a $1,000 Accessory Allowance toward the purchase of a new 2022 Silverado 1500, Silverado HD, or Chevy Colorado with eligible accessories. In addition to the $1,000 allowance, the latest Chevy Truck Month promo also offers various cash allowances...
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Elkhart Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is making waves as an incredible performance bargain, slotting in above the C8 Stingray with even more go-fast goodness. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe with the following first photos. To note, GM Authority previously captured the 2023 Corvette...
Like-New Chevy SSR With Just 4,700 Miles Comes Up For Sale
A mint-condition Chevy SSR with just 4,700 miles on the odometer has appeared for sale on Bring-A-Trailer, giving fans of this oddball convertible pickup truck the rather rare opportunity to put a like-new example in their garage. As some GM Authority readers will already know, the Chevy SSR was based...
Chevy Traverse Scores Low In New IIHS Nighttime Pedestrian Braking Test: Video
The 2022 Chevy Traverse showed room for improvement in a recent nighttime evaluation of automatic emergency braking systems conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This new test saw the IIHS evaluate the nighttime performance of AEB systems on 23 different midsize cars, midsize SUVs and small pickups. The...
Here Are The 2023 Corvette Z06 Fuel Economy Numbers In Canada
Natural Resources Canada has published complete fuel economy numbers for the 2023 Corvette Z06 as Chevy prepares to commence the first customer deliveries of the mid-engine supercar in the near future. The 2023 Corvette Z06 is rated at 19.4 L/100 km city, 11.4 L/100 km highway and 15.8 L/100 km...
2023 Chevy Camaro Redline Edition Package Constraint Lifts In October
The various available design packages for the Chevy Camaro were under severe constraints for the 2022 model year due to a supplier issue, including the popular Redline Package. GM Authority has now learned the Redline Edition is set to return to the sports coupe’s order books in greater capacity for the 2023 model year.
GM Issues Fix For GMC Terrain Excessive Headlamp Glare Recall
GM has issued a fix for the headlight glare issue that prompted it to recall all 2010 to 2017 model year GMC Terrain crossovers earlier this year. The automaker was previously denied a request to have the recall dismissed, as the headlamps were found to be in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards due to their luminosity levels.
2023 Chevy Camaro Adds These Two New 20-Inch Wheel Options
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is the eighth model year for the latest sixth-generation sports car, introducing a handful of updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is the debut of two new 20-inch wheel options. The 2023 Chevy Camaro’s two new 20-inch wheel options include the 20-inch 5-split...
Corvette Cracked Wheel Plaintiff Sent To Arbitration
A class action lawsuit against General Motors over cracked and deformed C7 Chevy Corvette wheels continues to progress, with the latest development resulting in the claims of one plaintiff going to arbitration. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, GM argued that the claims of plaintiff Derrol Turner should...
University Of Michigan To Research Ceramic EV Batteries
The auto industry is making a pivot to EVs, including GM, which has pledged to launch 30 new all-electric models by the 2025 calendar year. Of course, all these new EV models are going to need advanced battery technology to run, and now, the University of Michigan has received an $11 million federal grant to research next-generation ceramic battery tech for exactly that purpose.
Buick Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 China Initial Quality Study
General Motors’ Buick brand performed well in the 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) conducted by J.D. Power, mirroring its performance from 2021. The J.D. Power China IQS aims to identify the automotive brands and models that offer the highest degree of perceived initial quality. The results of this year’s China IQS are based on the survey responses of 3,914 new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicles between June 2021 and March 2022. Participants were asked to rank their vehicle on 218 problem symptoms across nine specific categories, including exterior, interior, infotainment system, seats, driving experience, driving assistance, powertrain, climate and features, controls and displays. Each brand is then given a score based on the problems experienced per 100 vehicles sold (PP100).
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In August 2022
In August 2022, there are no GMC Savana discount offers. While interest-free financing for the full-size passenger and cargo van was available at the beginning of the year, this incentive is no longer available. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the month of August,...
GM To Fix 2022 Cadillac XT4 Parking Assist Telltale Illumination Issue
GM has issued a Service Update to address an issue on certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT4 vehicles that may cause the visual telltale for the vehicle’s parking assist system to become inoperative. The problem: Cadillac XT4 vehicles equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist and/or Enhanced Automatic Park Assist...
All-New Buick GL8 Century MPV Lineup Leaked
After General Motors revealed the all-new Buick GL8 Century Flagship MPV in early June in China, the entire lineup of Buick‘s new minivan, which is exclusive to the Asian country, has just been leaked. The Chinese authorities have leaked SAIC-GM’s official statement with the complete lineup of the all-new...
Buick Envision Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In August 2022
In July 2022, a Buick Envision discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Buick Envision when financed with GM Financial. Additionally, local market leases are available. See a couple of examples below. Buick Envision Incentives. Buick Envision discount offers in August 2022 are as follows:. Finance Offer:
