Portland made changes to bicycle infrastructure this summer, plans to continue next year
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland has made several changes to bicycle infrastructure across the city this summer. Transportation Systems Engineer Jeremiah Bartlett estimates the city spent roughly $5 million in improvements to roads, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure over the course of the year in various projects. "I...
Portland's Free Street reopening in question due to damages to phone lines
PORTLAND, Maine — Not much has changed at the Congress Square redesign project since June; at least, on the surface level. Late August saw the expansion of construction and repair crews to the west side of High Street and Congress. Consolidated Communications said it's working on repairing data fiber...
More than half of Franklin Towers apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — More than half of the apartments inside of Franklin Towers in Portland are without power, and could remain that way for up to two weeks. According to the Portland Housing Authority, which oversees the 200 unit building, it's believed a lightning strike during a powerful storm on Friday caused the outage.
City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes. "Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South...
Restorations being made to many gravestones in Portland's Western Cemetery
PORTLAND, Maine — The Western Cemetery in Portland is getting some repair work done on gravestones that have been broken, damaged, unreadable, vandalized, or buried. Peter Monro re-created a volunteer group called Stewards of the Western Cemetery. He said they at one point believed the cemetery had 6,000 people,...
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Woman found dead in Lovell was a homicide, police say
MAINE, USA — The death of a Massachusetts woman found in Lovell was ruled a homicide, police say. A Wednesday news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was found dead in Lovell on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Toxicology results recently came in, and police ruled her death a homicide.
Portland police believe shooting incident Tuesday was related to assault, apparent robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a man unconscious on a sidewalk in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department on Wednesday, the man, a 27-year-old unhoused individual from Portland, was the victim of an apparent robbery and assault.
Commission meets to discuss Maine EMS issues
MAINE, USA — LD 1988 declares that emergency medical services by ambulance is an essential service in the state of Maine. That’s why lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the Blue Ribbon Commission to study emergency medical services during the last legislative session. On Thursday, the 17 members...
Portland groups honor lives lost to overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens gathered in Portland on Wednesday to remember those that have lost their battle with substance use disorder. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Multiple recovery and addiction services were in Post Office Park in Portland to provide resources to the community. "We all know...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
New hospitality home in Portland provides comfort for cancer patients
PORTLAND, Maine — A new facility on Portland's East End is aimed at making it easier for cancer patients to get to treatment, especially when they're traveling hundreds of miles roundtrip. The Dempsey Center is operating Clayton's House at 40 O'Brion St. Clayton's House is making new use of...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
Gray man charged after interstate altercation, authorities say
GRAY, Maine — A man was charged on Thursday after an interstate altercation that led to exit 63 northbound in Gray being temporarily shut down, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Julio Garcia, 41, of Gray, was charged with criminal operating after suspension.
Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition
GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
Police charge man in connection with Saco shooting
SACO, Maine — Saco police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 139 Milliken Mills Road on Wednesday. After investigating, police identified the suspect as James Townsend, 61, of Saco, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Thursday. The release...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after head-on crash with car in Raymond
RAYMOND, Maine — Police responded to a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 1539 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond. According to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by 42-year-old Adam Serber of Casco was making a left turn to head eastbound on Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart.
Serious accident closed down part of Route 202 in Alfred Sunday night
ALFRED, Maine — UPDATE: The stretch of Gore Road between Kennebunk Road and Shaker Hill Road on Route 202 is now back open, according to police. A serious accident has forced the closure of a stretch of road on Route 202 in Alfred, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. The information was posted at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
