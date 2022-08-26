ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman found dead in Lovell was a homicide, police say

MAINE, USA — The death of a Massachusetts woman found in Lovell was ruled a homicide, police say. A Wednesday news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was found dead in Lovell on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Toxicology results recently came in, and police ruled her death a homicide.
LOVELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police believe shooting incident Tuesday was related to assault, apparent robbery

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a man unconscious on a sidewalk in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department on Wednesday, the man, a 27-year-old unhoused individual from Portland, was the victim of an apparent robbery and assault.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Commission meets to discuss Maine EMS issues

MAINE, USA — LD 1988 declares that emergency medical services by ambulance is an essential service in the state of Maine. That’s why lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the Blue Ribbon Commission to study emergency medical services during the last legislative session. On Thursday, the 17 members...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland groups honor lives lost to overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens gathered in Portland on Wednesday to remember those that have lost their battle with substance use disorder. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Multiple recovery and addiction services were in Post Office Park in Portland to provide resources to the community. "We all know...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police charge man in connection with Saco shooting

SACO, Maine — Saco police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 139 Milliken Mills Road on Wednesday. After investigating, police identified the suspect as James Townsend, 61, of Saco, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Thursday. The release...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured after head-on crash with car in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine — Police responded to a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 1539 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond. According to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by 42-year-old Adam Serber of Casco was making a left turn to head eastbound on Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart.
RAYMOND, ME
