Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 dog breeds in Illinois

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois.

Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow , the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.

Below are the top dog breeds in Illinois:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepard

3. Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever/Poodle)

4. Golden Retriever

5. Pit Bull Terrier

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.