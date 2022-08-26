ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 dog breeds in Illinois

By Mike Smith
 6 days ago

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois.

Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow , the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.

Below are the top dog breeds in Illinois:

1. Labrador Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz69g_0hWuqvgb00

2. German Shepard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPLxE_0hWuqvgb00

3. Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever/Poodle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1FDX_0hWuqvgb00

4. Golden Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dh84O_0hWuqvgb00

5. Pit Bull Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAtQI_0hWuqvgb00
