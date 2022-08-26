ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says

By Zack Linly
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tglmi_0hWuqN7F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aqBn_0hWuqN7F00

Source: Mario Tama / Getty


W elp, we should have known it was only a matter of time before Derek Chauvin ‘s white and blue privilege kicked in and the so-called justice system started treating him like he isn’t a whole murderer.

According to the Associated Press , the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison where to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona because, apparently, “I was in fear for my life” even works when you’re an ex-cop and a convicted criminal.

The Bureau of Prisons reported that Chauvin was taken from the state prison on Wednesday and re-located to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

From the AP:

The Tucson facility houses 266 inmates, both male and female, as part of a larger complex that includes a high-security penitentiary and a minimum-security satellite camp.

Experts said earlier that Chauvin was likely to be safer in the federal system. It typically houses less-violent inmates, and he’d be less likely to mix with inmates he had arrested or investigated as a Minneapolis police officer.

“It’s dangerous to be an officer in any prison,” former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said after Chauvin was sentenced last month. “It’s even more dangerous in state prison because of the nature of the inmate population. There are gangs, for example. And police officers just don’t do well there. Those risks are reduced in a federal prison.”

So, basically, when a cop commits a violent crime they’re still a cop first and a criminal second even in prison. Yes, let’s make sure this murderer is in a safer environment with “less violent inmates” such as —oh, I don’t know—people who have not murdered a man. I’m sure they’re willing to do the same for any non-gang-affiliated murderer, amirite?

Of course, it turns out fed time isn’t exactly the “club fed” experience it’s often thought to be.

More from the AP:

The federal prison system does house many high-profile inmates, but it is also plagued by gangs and chronic violence. The entire federal prison system was put on a nationwide lockdown in January after two inmates were killed and two others were injured during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The Bureau of Prisons has also faced increasing scrutiny of violent incidents and serious misconduct in its ranks. Associated Press investigations have uncovered abuse, neglect and leadership missteps, including rampant sexual abuse by workers, severe staffing shortages, inmate escapes and the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, it’s just funny how special accommodations are being made for Chauvin that wouldn’t be extended to inmates who might also become victims of violent state prisons. This is why the “blue lives matter” movement is and has always been a sham. Cops are already treated like a protected class —even when they’re no longer cops and are just as much a violent criminal as any other violent criminal.

Unlike Black lives, blue lives really do seem to matter more than everyone else’s.

SEE ALSO:

POC Corrections Officers Barred From Jail Floor Where Derek Chauvin Was Held Settle Discrimination Lawsuit

Killer Cop Wants His Freedom Back: Derek Chauvin Appeals George Floyd Murder Conviction


The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 5

Reficul Estrada
3d ago

so what he should have to stay right where he is but don't think because you are in PC that you can't still get touched.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Texas State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Salon

Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maximum Security Prison#Corrections Officers#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#The Bureau Of Prisons
The Associated Press

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'

The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
ARKANSAS STATE
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy